When Carlos Bradberry was named Niagara Falls High School’s boys basketball coach in 2021, his goal was to bring the program back to prominence and near the success they had in the early 2000s.

The path has led the Wolverines looking to depart the Niagara Frontier League to become an independent team, Bradberry told The News on Thursday. It has already been approved by Superintendent Mark Laurie for them to pursue an exit from the NFL, and now Athletic Director Joseph Contento needs to get other athletic directors in the league to approve it.

“We are trying to do it, and I know it’s a process,” Bradberry said. “My thought process was just from a point of getting our guys ready for the sectionals, which is our main goal. The thing is, I don’t know if we’ll be as good as we were this year, but I do think we’ll be pretty good. I just think, for us to be challenged, we have to do that for the next couple of years.”

Niagara Falls went 21-3 during the 2022-23 season and won the Section VI Class AA championship. Their season ended in the Far West Regional, losing to Victor, the eventual New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA state champion. The Wolverines will be in Class AAA for the 2023-24 year, and will play Lancaster in the sectional final unless other teams are added to the class.

With the pursuit of going independent, Bradberry says Niagara Falls isn’t looking to play a national schedule, but would like to expand its opponent pool from Western New York to Syracuse. He hopes to hear a decision by May.

“It doesn’t hurt us for the next couple of years, because we’re going to AAA,” Bradberry said. “This is the perfect time to do it, because it won’t affect us for seeding in the playoffs.”

Bradberry says he already has 18 games scheduled, pending approval to go independent. Ironing out the details is a work in progress. It is possible that Niagara Falls will play teams from the NFL at least once, or if any team wants to play the Wolverines, that could be scheduled.

“I’ve always thought it’s been a good idea for our basketball team to go independent,” Bradberry said. “We were in a league where we didn’t play a ton of AA teams, and how it’s aligned, our basketball team doesn’t make sense for how our league is aligned. It never really made sense to me.”

This past season, nine Class AA teams in the NFL and Lockport (14-8) were the only other teams sharing a classification with Niagara Falls. If the Wolverines are approved to become an independent program, it is a move Bradberry envisions being indefinite.

“If it was up to me, personally, that would be something that I think would make sense for us to get back to where we were,” Bradberry said. “We’re trying to build for the future, because sometimes we’re playing six or eight games in our league, and you don’t get anything out of it. I don’t think some of the smaller teams in our league, I don’t think it’s fair for them to play us twice a year.”