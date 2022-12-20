Niagara Falls blows out St. Joe's, 62-39, remains undefeated

This past offseason, Niagara Falls senior James Robinson returned to the area after a stint in Florida. He came home and rejoined a Wolverines basketball team that could use a player with his abilities. An athletic guard with a penchant to score.

During a nonleague matchup, Niagara Falls and St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in The Buffalo News large schools poll, respectively, Robinson let people in Western New York know exactly who he is, as he led the Wolverines to a 62-39 victory on Tuesday.

“I thought our boys played really hard,” Niagara Falls coach Carlos Bradberry said. “I thought our advantage was sort of inside. I told them St. Joe’s is small, so I thought the way we could win was by getting on the boards, crashing and being physical. I thought our physicality was why we won the game.”

Robinson did exactly what Bradberry asked. He was physical with multiple St. Joseph’s (3-3) players, including their best player, Isaiah Odom, and cleaned the glass for a game-high 12 rebounds, six on the offensive end. For the game, Robinson finished with 28 points on 10-for-20 shooting, three-of-seven from 3-point land, and five-of-seven from the free-throw line, with four steals.

It became clear in the first quarter that Robinson was the best player on the court, as he went up for a left-handed fastbreak dunk, and the next play, he intercepted a pass and pulled up for a deep 3-pointer, to go on a 5-0 run. In the same quarter, Robinson used his athleticism to block a St. Joseph’s 3-pointer from the left corner, swatting the ball to the top of the stands with the sound of him hitting the ball permeating the gym.

“We started the game off with great defense,” Robinson said. “Our defense set the tone early. Everybody was talking about how it was going to be a really good game, and the crowd was big and we embraced it. We played together as a team and we make each other better every single day in practice and play very hard.”

Also coming up big for Niagara Falls (6-0) was senior Davon Wade, who finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, including eight offensive. The Wolverines aren’t the biggest team, as Wade is only 6-foot-3, but against St. Joseph’s, Niagara Falls was able to take advantage of a team that couldn’t match its style of play.

“Being an undersized forward, it is what it is,” Wade said. “You just got to work with what you got and get stronger, and bump everybody and be aggressive on the boards. I just have to give effort and be a defensive leader.”

Through six games, Niagara Falls is averaging 64.1 points and winning games by an average of 19.1 points per game. No opponent has yet to score 50 points against the Wolverines.

"The crazy part is I thought today we were a little bit better offensively," Bradberry said. "I don't think we've been good offensively, we've basically been digging and doing it defensively. I think tonight we were a little bit better offensively, and I think we have so much more growth because I think we're so behind offensively right now. Hopefully by the midpoint of the season our offense catches up with our defense."

Leading the team on both ends of the court is Robinson, who is now averaging 19.7 points and 10.5 rebounds. Although most of Western New York is unfamiliar with Robinson, Bradberry sees nothing but potential in his leading scorer.

"I think James is one of the top players in the area, easily, hands down," Bradberry said. "As long as he goes out there and competes every night, I think it's going to show and he's going to be one of the top players in the area because he's going to get better as the year goes on."