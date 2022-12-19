 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls at No. 1, St. Joe's at No. 2 in boys basketball in advance of showdown

Niagara Falls coach Carlos Bradberry has his team at No. 1 in the large school rankings.

Here is the first Buffalo News large schools basketball poll of the season (through Sunday's games).

First-place votes in parentheses. Previous indicates position in final poll of 2021-22 season. 

 Rk. Team Class Rec. Pts. Prev. 
 1.  Niagara Falls (3)  AA 5-0  46 8t  
 2.   St. Joe's (1)  MM   42   7
 3.  Amherst (1)  A2 3-1 39  3 
 4.  Canisius  MM  36   1
 5.  Jamestown   AA 2-0 33   2
 6.  Health Sciences    AA  4-1 27   6
 7.  Lockport  AA 3-3 13  N/R
 8.  St. Francis  MM   12  N/R 
 9.  Lancaster  AA 4-0 10  N/R 
10t.  McKinley   A1 4-1  7 N/R 
10t.   Niagara Wheatfield   A1  3-3  7  4 
Others   South Park  A2 5-1  1 N/R
  Williamsville North   AA 3-1 1  N/R 
  Williamsville South   A2  2-2  1  N/R 
      

Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave University (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com).

