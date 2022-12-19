Niagara Falls at No. 1, St. Joe's at No. 2 in boys basketball in advance of showdown

Here is the first Buffalo News large schools basketball poll of the season (through Sunday's games).
First-place votes in parentheses. Previous indicates position in final poll of 2021-22 season.
|Rk.
|Team
|Class
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Niagara Falls (3)
|AA
|5-0
|46
|8t
|2.
|St. Joe's (1)
|MM
|42
|7
|3.
|Amherst (1)
|A2
|3-1
|39
|3
|4.
|Canisius
|MM
|36
|1
|5.
|Jamestown
|AA
|2-0
|33
|2
|6.
|Health Sciences
|AA
|4-1
|27
|6
|7.
|Lockport
|AA
|3-3
|13
|N/R
|8.
|St. Francis
|MM
|12
|N/R
|9.
|Lancaster
|AA
|4-0
|10
|N/R
|10t.
|McKinley
|A1
|4-1
|7
|N/R
|10t.
|Niagara Wheatfield
|A1
|3-3
|7
|4
|Others
|South Park
|A2
|5-1
|1
|N/R
|Williamsville North
|AA
|3-1
|1
|N/R
|Williamsville South
|A2
|2-2
|1
|N/R
Voters: Clevis Murray (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (ViewfromCentercourt.com), Dave University (New York State Sportswriters Association), Nick Sabato (Niagara Gazette), Nelson Adams (WNYAthletics.com).