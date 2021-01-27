Niagara County approves start of moderate- and high-risk sports

State officials and the state Department of Health on Friday issued guidelines for allowing high-risk sports in New York to begin their seasons Feb. 1. The state left it up to local health departments to determine final protocols for teams to return to competition.

High-risk high school sports are ice hockey, basketball, competitive cheerleading, wrestling, football, volleyball and boys lacrosse. The county decision also covers recreational activities.

“Since the governor’s announcement on Friday, I have been in contact with my colleagues in the other Western New York counties, school superintendents, athletic directors, parents, state health department officials, Section VI officials and so many more to make sure everyone had a clear understanding of the guidelines and what to expect should we move forward with these sports,” Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said in a statement. “Based on those discussions, I am confident everyone understands the risks involved and the steps that need to be taken to mitigate that risk. And with that, I am giving approval for these sports to move forward.”

Under the Niagara County plan and in line with the state guidelines, indoor facilities are limited to 50% capacity with two spectators allowed per player. Face coverings, social distancing and enhanced disinfection efforts are required.

The county said if an athlete, coach or referee receives a positive test, all in-person team activities will be paused for a minimum of 10 days.

Niagara County cited several factors that local health officials will continue to monitor, according to the release:

• Whether there is a more transmissible variant of Covid-19 identified in the area.

• Local rates of Covid-19 transmission or rate of positivity.

• Local ability to monitor and enforce compliance.