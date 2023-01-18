NFL's Troy Vincent says Bills-Bengals was discussed for neutral site

It’s been almost three weeks since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After a week in a Cincinnati hospital, Hamlin has returned home, been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center and is back visiting the Bills facility almost daily, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.

On Wednesday, while at Mount Saint Mary Academy to promote flag football, Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, addressed several topics, including Hamlin.

“I’ve had an opportunity to reflect, and I can’t thank the first responders, EMTs and individuals in that stadium enough,” Vincent said. “They gave Damar a fighting chance to live another day. We’re here today, and Damar is here with us. Both coaches did a tremendous job under a circumstance we never want to see.”

Hamlin’s medical emergency galvanized America, his No. 3 jersey became the most purchased among all athletes in all sports on Fanatics, and his GoFundMe, initially created to fund a toy drive with the goal of $2,500, has reached $8.9 million in donations from 247,000 donors.

“Unfortunately, it was a moment around a crisis,” Vincent said. “It showed the power and the influence of the game. Everyone around the country was praying and was hopeful. There was no race, no color, no division. We saw America come together ushering and praying that a life be sustained. We saw first responders that we haven’t been able to give their just due they deserve over the last few years.

"We saw excellence, we saw coaches, we saw empathy, we saw humanity. That’s the beauty of the game. Unfortunately, it was around a crisis.”

Due to Hamlin’s initial medical situation on the field, the Jan. 2 game was canceled, with the Bills and Bengals ending the regular season with 16 games played, one less than the 17 every other team played. NFL owners adopted a proposal for the AFC championship game to be at a neutral site if the two teams involved are the Bills and the Chiefs. Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the site.

Although the situation is an oddity for everyone involved, Vincent thinks it’ll be business as usual for the teams given what would be at stake.

“Both teams will treat it like a road game, with both teams competing to play for a Super Bowl,” Vincent said.

The Bills host the Bengals in the AFC divisional round Sunday, a matchup that Vincent conceded was discussed to take place at a neutral site and not in Buffalo.

“There was some discussion," Vincent said, "but membership thought it was best for (only) the championship game to be at a neutral site."