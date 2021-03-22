 Skip to main content
News girls basketball polls: Where teams stand before sectionals begin
  • Updated
City Honors Olmstead (copy)

Kyra Wood and City Honors are No. 2 in the News' small  schools poll for this week.  

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school girls basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.

Large schools 

First-place votes in parentheses

Rk. Team Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Cardinal O'Hara (3)  15-0 30 1
2. St. Mary's  11-3  27  2 
3. Williamsville South  9-3 24  3 
4. Amherst  12-3  21  4 
5. Hamburg  11-3 18  5 
6. Lancaster  12-0 15  6 
7. Lewiston-Porter  13-0 12 
8. Clarence  11-4  8 NR  
9. Iroquois  13-3  6 
10t. North Tonawanda   9-1   2 10 
10t. Sacred Heart   6-4  2  8
Others: None     

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers)

Small schools 

First-place votes in parentheses

 Rk. TeamRec. Pts. Prev. 
 1. Depew (2) 13-2 29 1
 2. City Honors (1)  14-0  25  3 
 4t. East Aurora  11-3 22 2 
 4t. Eden  14-1 22  4 
 5. Chautauqua Lake  11-1 19  7 
 6. Holland  9-2 18  5 
 7. Randolph  15-0  12  6 
 8. Nardin  8-5 9  9 
 9. Southwestern  11-3 5  8 
 10. Wilson 11-0  3  10 
Others: Sherman (10-3), 1   1  
    
 
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Matt Spielman (Post-Journal)
