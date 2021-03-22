News girls basketball polls: Where teams stand before sectionals begin

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school girls basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.
Large schools
First-place votes in parentheses
|Rk. Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1. Cardinal O'Hara (3)
|15-0
|30
|1
|2. St. Mary's
|11-3
|27
|2
|3. Williamsville South
|9-3
|24
|3
|4. Amherst
|12-3
|21
|4
|5. Hamburg
|11-3
|18
|5
|6. Lancaster
|12-0
|15
|6
|7. Lewiston-Porter
|13-0
|12
|7
|8. Clarence
|11-4
|8
|NR
|9. Iroquois
|13-3
|6
|9
|10t. North Tonawanda
|9-1
|2
|10
|10t. Sacred Heart
|6-4
|2
|8
|Others: None
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers)
Small schools
First-place votes in parentheses
|Rk. Team
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1. Depew (2)
|13-2
|29
|1
|2. City Honors (1)
|14-0
|25
|3
|4t. East Aurora
|11-3
|22
|2
|4t. Eden
|14-1
|22
|4
|5. Chautauqua Lake
|11-1
|19
|7
|6. Holland
|9-2
|18
|5
|7. Randolph
|15-0
|12
|6
|8. Nardin
|8-5
|9
|9
|9. Southwestern
|11-3
|5
|8
|10. Wilson
|11-0
|3
|10
|Others: Sherman (10-3), 1
|1