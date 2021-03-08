News girls basketball polls after Week 3: O'Hara stays No. 1; Eden back on top in small schools

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school girls basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.
Large schools
First-place votes in parentheses
Rk. School
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. Cardinal O'Hara (3)
11-0
30
1
2. St. Mary's
11-1
27
2
3.Amherst
7-1
24
3
4.Williamsville South
5-3
21
9
5. Hamburg
6-2
18
4
6. Lancaster
7-0
14
5
7. Lewiston-Porter
10-0
13
6
8. Iroquois
8-1
8
NR
9. Sacred Heart
5-4
6
8
10. N. Tonawanda
7-1
3
NR
Others: Orchard Park (5-4), 1
1
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers)
Small schools
First-place votes in parentheses
Rk. School
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. Eden (3)
10-0
30
2
2. East Aurora
8-1
27
1
3. Depew
8-1
22
3
4. Randolph
9-0
21
4t
5. City Honors
9-0
20
4t
6. Nardin
6-4
13
6
7. Southwestern
7-2
12
10t
8. Chat. Lake
8-1
9
8
9. Holland
5-2
8
7
10t. Wilson
7-0
1
10t
10t. Portville
8-1
1
NR
10t. Panama
7-2
1
NR