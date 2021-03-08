 Skip to main content
News girls basketball polls after Week 3: O'Hara stays No. 1; Eden back on top in small schools
  • Updated
Grabbing a rebound

Cardinal O'Hara's Aaliyah Parker and Sacred Heart's Greta Bair battle for a rebound.

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school girls basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.

Large schools

First-place votes in parentheses

Rk. School 
Rec. 
Pts. 
 Prev.
1. Cardinal O'Hara (3)
11-0
30
1
2. St. Mary's 
11-1 
27 
3.Amherst 
 7-1
24 
4.Williamsville South 
 5-3
21 
5. Hamburg 
 6-2
18 
6. Lancaster 
 7-0
14 
7. Lewiston-Porter 
 10-0
13 
8. Iroquois 
8-1
NR 
9. Sacred Heart
5-4 
10. N. Tonawanda 
 7-1
NR 
 Others: Orchard Park (5-4), 1
 
 

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers)

Small schools 

First-place votes in parentheses

Rk. School 
Rec. 
Pts.
 Prev.
1. Eden (3) 
10-0 
30 
 2
2. East Aurora 
 8-1
27 
3. Depew 
8-1 
22 
 3 
4. Randolph 
9-0
21 
4t 
5. City Honors 
 9-0
20 
4t 
6. Nardin 
 6-4
13 
7. Southwestern 
 7-2
12 
10t 
8. Chat. Lake 
 8-1
9. Holland 
 5-2
10t. Wilson
 7-0
10t 
10t. Portville 
 8-1
NR 
10t. Panama 
 7-2
NR 

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Matt Spielman (Post-Journal)

