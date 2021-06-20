News Football Player of the Year renamed to honor memory of Dick Gallagher

The football Player of the Year honor dates to 1977.

This season’s edition of the News’ All-Western New York football team, which will be unveiled next week, is the first in decades compiled without Gallagher, the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame and Prep Talk Awards Hall of Fame member.

The All-WNY team was Gallagher's seasonlong pet project, a labor of love. He did give The News license to make changes to the detailed lists he submitted – usually during the week of the state semifinals. But as The News wrote after his death, he did all the heavy lifting.

Gallagher and The News discussed the deserving candidates for Player of the Year. Later, he assisted in the selection of The News’ Coach of the Year.

In 1983, he founded Western New York High School Sports and began to publish a weekly tabloid. It grew into more than a publication. WNY Sports became a movement to honor the accomplishments of athletes in baseball, softball, football and basketball. In 1987, the All-Academic Sports Banquet was organized, and it remains a fixture to this day, honoring hundreds of athletes each year.

Gallagher’s primary profession was in social work. Before his retirement, he spent 42 years working in the addiction treatment field, with special attention to young people.

"My two separate lives came together," Gallagher often said. "My professional career has been in addictions and my labor of love has been in youth sports."

