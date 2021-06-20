News Football Player of the Year renamed to honor memory of Dick Gallagher

Dick Gallagher dedicated nearly four decades of his life toward making sure high school athletes, especially football players, received the recognition they deserved for their achievements on the field and in the classroom.
He did it for the kids, not any personal recognition. His joy came from helping others.
Gallagher, nicknamed the “Patron Saint of High School Sports,” died June 22, 2020, at age 79 after a lengthy illness.
The Buffalo News will honor his legacy and his memory through the All-Western New York football team by renaming the annual Player of the Year honor as the Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Football Player of the Year.
“All of this recognition he’s getting now is contrary to why he got into it,” said Gallagher’s son, Michael, who is principal at Hamburg High School. “I think it’s the most appropriate way to keep his memory alive because he loved high school sports so much, particularly high school football. He’d be really humbled about it.”
Gallagher joins former News sports writer Allen Wilson and girls sports pioneer Sister Maria Pares as having News Player of the Year awards named in their honor. The boys basketball award is named for Wilson, who died of leukemia in 2011. The girls basketball award is named for Pares, who died of complications from cancer in 2017.
The football Player of the Year honor dates to 1977.
This season’s edition of the News’ All-Western New York football team, which will be unveiled next week, is the first in decades compiled without Gallagher, the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame and Prep Talk Awards Hall of Fame member.
The All-WNY team was Gallagher's seasonlong pet project, a labor of love. He did give The News license to make changes to the detailed lists he submitted – usually during the week of the state semifinals. But as The News wrote after his death, he did all the heavy lifting.
Gallagher and The News discussed the deserving candidates for Player of the Year. Later, he assisted in the selection of The News’ Coach of the Year.
In 1983, he founded Western New York High School Sports and began to publish a weekly tabloid. It grew into more than a publication. WNY Sports became a movement to honor the accomplishments of athletes in baseball, softball, football and basketball. In 1987, the All-Academic Sports Banquet was organized, and it remains a fixture to this day, honoring hundreds of athletes each year.
Gallagher’s primary profession was in social work. Before his retirement, he spent 42 years working in the addiction treatment field, with special attention to young people.
"My two separate lives came together," Gallagher often said. "My professional career has been in addictions and my labor of love has been in youth sports."