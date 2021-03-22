News boys basketball polls: Where teams stand before sectionals begin

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school boys basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.
Large schools
Rk. Team
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. St. Joe's (3)
14-1
30
1
2. Canisius
12-3
26
2
3. Park
11-3
25
3t
4. Niagara Falls
16-1
21
5
5. Jamestown
13-2
17
3t
6. McKinley
12-0
16
6
7. St. Francis
7-7
10
7
8. Williamsville East
11-4
9
8
9. Hamburg
11-4
6
NR
10t. Health Sciences
7-7
2
10
10t. Lockport
10-3
2
NR
Other: Clarence (10-5), 1
Small schools
First-place votes in parentheses
Rk. Team
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. Bishop Timon (3)
10-2
30
1
2. Olean
10-4
27
2
3. Tapestry
23
3
4. Bennett
9-3
21
4t
5. East
9-3
17
4t
6. Cardinal O'Hara
6-9
16
6
7. Medina
11-1
10
9
8. Southwestern
9-3
7
NR
9. East Aurora
10-4
6
7
10t. Lackawanna
10-2
3
NR
10t. All.-Limestone
7-5
3
10
Others: Clymer (13-1), 1
Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association)