News boys basketball polls: Where teams stand before sectionals begin
Headed to the basket

Niagara Falls basketball star Jalen Bradberry went over 2,000 career points with a long three-pointer against Western New York Maritime in the first quarter at Niagara Falls High School in Niagara Falls on Saturday.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school boys basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.

Large schools

First-place votes in parentheses
 
Rk. Team 
Rec. 
Pts. 
 Prev.
 1. St. Joe's (3)
 14-1
 30 
  1
 2. Canisius 
12-3 
 26 
 2 
 3. Park  
11-3
 25 
 3t 
 4. Niagara Falls
16-1
 21
 5 
 5. Jamestown 
13-2 
 17 
 3t 
 6. McKinley 
12-0
 16 
 6 
 7.  St. Francis 
 7-7 
 10 
 7 
 8. Williamsville East 
11-4
  9 
 8  
 9. Hamburg 
11-4 
  6 
NR 
10t. Health Sciences
 7-7
  2
10 
10t. Lockport
 10-3 
  2 
NR  
Other: Clarence (10-5), 1
 
 
 

Small schools

First-place votes in parentheses

Rk. Team 
Rec. 
 Pts.
 Prev.
 1. Bishop Timon (3) 
10-2 
 30
 1
 2. Olean 
10-4
 27 
 2 
 3. Tapestry 
 
 23 
 3 
 4. Bennett 
9-3
 21 
 4t 
 5. East 
9-3 
 17
 4t 
 6. Cardinal O'Hara 
6-9 
 16 
 6 
 7. Medina 
11-1
 10 
 9 
 8. Southwestern 
9-3
  7
 NR 
 9. East Aurora  
 10-4
  6 
 7 
10t. Lackawanna 
 10-2
  3 
 NR 
10t. All.-Limestone 
  7-5
  3 
 10 
Others:  Clymer (13-1), 1
 
 
 

Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association)

