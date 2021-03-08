 Skip to main content
News boys basketball polls after Week 3: Shakeup in small schools behind Timon
News boys basketball polls after Week 3: Shakeup in small schools behind Timon

  • Updated
Justin Glover and St. Joe's remain No. 1 in large schools.

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school boys basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.

Large schools 

First-place votes in parentheses

Rk. School 
Rec. 
Pts. 
 Prev.
1. St. Joe's (3)
13-1
30
 1
2. Canisius
11-2 
27 
 2 
3. Park  
 7-1 
22
 3 
4. Jamestown 
 9-0
21 
 4 
5. Niagara Falls 
10-0
20 
 5 
6. McKinley 
 7-0
15
 7 
7. St. Francis 
 6-6 
12
 6 
8. Amherst 
 6-2 
 NR 
9. Will East 
 4-2 
 NR 
10. Frontier 
 5-3
 NR  
Others
 
 
 
Niagara Wheatfield (6-3), 2;
Health Sciences (4-5) 1  
 
 
 

Small schools 

First-place votes in parentheses

Rk. School 
Rec. 
Pts. 
 Prev.
 1. Bishop Timon (3)
 6-2
 30
 1
 2. East 
 7-1
 25
 3t
 3. Olean 
 7-3
 23 
 6 
4t. Tapestry
 4-3
 20 
  5
4t.Cardinal O'Hara
 5-7 
 20 
  2
6. East Aurora 
 8-2
 16 
 3t 
7. Allegany-Limestone 
 6-2
 12 
 NR
8. Clymer 
 10-0
 7 
 10t 
9. Bennett  
 4-3
 6 
 10t
10t. Newfane 
 7-2
 2 
  7  
10t. Medina 
 7-1
 2 
 NR
Others: Depew (7-3), 1  
 
 
 

Pollsters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Chad Andrews (View from Centercourt), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association)

