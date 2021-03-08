News boys basketball polls after Week 3: Shakeup in small schools behind Timon

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school boys basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.
Large schools
First-place votes in parentheses
Rk. School
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. St. Joe's (3)
13-1
30
1
2. Canisius
11-2
27
2
3. Park
7-1
22
3
4. Jamestown
9-0
21
4
5. Niagara Falls
10-0
20
5
6. McKinley
7-0
15
7
7. St. Francis
6-6
12
6
8. Amherst
6-2
8
NR
9. Will East
4-2
4
NR
10. Frontier
5-3
3
NR
Others
Niagara Wheatfield (6-3), 2;
Health Sciences (4-5) 1
Small schools
First-place votes in parentheses
Rk. School
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. Bishop Timon (3)
6-2
30
1
2. East
7-1
25
3t
3. Olean
7-3
23
6
4t. Tapestry
4-3
20
5
4t.Cardinal O'Hara
5-7
20
2
6. East Aurora
8-2
16
3t
7. Allegany-Limestone
6-2
12
NR
8. Clymer
10-0
7
10t
9. Bennett
4-3
6
10t
10t. Newfane
7-2
2
7
10t. Medina
7-1
2
NR
Others: Depew (7-3), 1