News Basketball POY Jalen Bradberry will play prep season at the Woodstock Academy

It’s no secret reigning Allen Wilson Buffalo News Boys Basketball Player of the Year Jalen Bradberry was heading to prep school.

He announced last December he had reclassified for Class of 2022 to make up for the time he lost to develop and showcase his talents on the AAU circuit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Folks now know where Bradberry will be playing next year as he posted a photo on Instagram of the Woodstock Academy in Connecticut with the caption: “Next chapter. … Let’s go to work.”

Bradberry helped Niagara Falls win the Section VI Class AA title with a 19-1 record. He surpassed 2,000 career points during a season in which he displayed a strong all-around game running the point for the Wolverines. The 6-foot-3 Bradberry recorded per-game averages of 24.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.3 steals.

Bradberry, a two-time first team All-Western New York selection, is the all-time leading scorer in the history of Cataract City high school basketball with 2,265 points. That total ranks seventh all-time in Western New York history.