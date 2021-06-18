Newfane's Andrew Lucinski goes for third section title to cap an unusual season

There’s never been a Western New York high school wrestling season like this one.
Instead of reaching a finish with sectional and state tournaments in late winter, the concluding competitions in 2021 fall smack in the middle of June along with proms, graduations, class parties and senior days for baseball, softball, lacrosse and track and field.
It’s wild and different.
“It’s been an experience,” said Andrew Lucinski, a two-time section champion from Newfane who has signed to wrestle at the University at Buffalo.
First, though, are the final competitions of Lucinski’s high school career, the Section VI championships on Saturday.
Despite the odd scheduling and all the other things going on in the final weeks of being a high school student, Lucinski says it has not affected his training.
“I have my priorities,” Lucinski said. “I do my other stuff after I’ve done my training.”
Lucinski won section championships at 99 pounds in 2019 and 106 pounds in 2020, and went on to runner-up finishes in the state championships. He will wrestle at 132 pounds on Saturday.
“I guess I have grown a few inches,” Lucinski said.
“Yeah, he's a man now. He’s even got a mustache,” joked Newfane coach Matt Lingle.
Turning more serious, Lingle said:
“His greatest growth has been his maturity and as a team leader and his willingness to do anything for the team.”
Along those lines, Lucinski has wrestled up at 138 and 145 pounds when Newfane needed it in dual matches.
This is his sixth season wrestling for Newfane. His first championship came in the 2015-16 in the 99-pound class at the Niagara-Orleans League championship meet.
“I was 5 when I started,” said Lucinski, whose father, Kevin, wrestled in college and has been an assistant coach for the Panthers. “I tried different sports, but I fell in love with wrestling because it’s just one on one and the better guy will come out on top. It’s like a mini war.”
Andrew’s younger brother, JJ, a freshman, also wrestles for Newfane at 102 pounds.
One thing about this unusual season that Lucinski enjoyed was more opportunity to wrestle against Division I opponents in the Super League formed of teams from the Niagara Frontier League, the Niagara-Orleans League and Starpoint of the ECIC.
“I had never wrestled Niagara Wheatfield in a dual match,” said Lucinski, who won his match against the perennial large-school power as well as four other Division I opponents. Those were at 138 and 145 pounds.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, no New York State meet will be held this year, so the season will end with the Section VI Division 1 and Division 2 championship matches.
Division 1 for Class AA and A athletes (nine schools in each) will be held at Williamsville North and Division 2 for Class B and C-D (17 schools in each) will be at Pioneer Central in Yorkshire. The first of the two sessions at each site will be at 9 a.m. for weight classes 102-138 and the second at 2:30 p.m. for 145-285. There is a limit of eight wrestlers per division, so competition will begin with quarterfinals. It's unclear yet whether there will be limited spectators allowed.
Stars such as Justin McDougald of Niagara Wheatfield, Willie McDougald of Niagara Falls, Ryan Stencel of Lancaster, Blake Bielec of Grand Island, Ryan Bitka of Amherst, Giovanni Schifano of Eden and Jaden Heers of Newfane are gone, but there are plenty of returning section champions and runners-up and some promising new faces to make for exceptional competition.
Returning Division 1 section champions include: Gage LaPlant (Starpoint), Brendan Dellinger (Williamsville North/East), Michael Schafer (Lancaster), Cameron Catrabone (Williamsville North/East), Mike Catanzaro (Williamsville North/East) and Brian Bielec (Grand Island).
Catrabone won a national freshman championship last month after a third-place at the unofficial Journeymen New York State Championships held in Pennsylvania when Erie County competition was disallowed. Catanzaro, another Spartan, was eighth in the Journeymen meet.
Catrabone is one of the few opponents with a victory over Lucinski. That came in a 2-0 decision in the 2019 Niagara Frontier Wrestling Officials Classic. Since then, Lucinski has only lost three matches, according to Matburn.com, in the Eastern States Tournament and twice in the finals of the NYSPHSAA championship tournaments.
Frontier’s Travis Browning, who was runner-up to Gage LaPlant in the sectional final of the now discontinued 99-pound class, finished third in the Journeymen matches.
Besides Lucinski, returning Division 2 section champions from 2020 are: Aidan Gillings (Newfane), Daniel Kirsch (Pioneer), Carson Alberti (Depew), Brendon Ramsey (Chautauqua Lake), Dakota Mascho (Portville), Dontae Hoose (Southwestern) and Connor Walsh (Olean/Allegany Limestone). An injury will keep another returning champion, senior Ryan Nugent of Newfane, from competing.
Pioneer's Daniel Kirsch, a junior, finished fourth in the last state Division II meet at 120 pounds. And teammate Kameron Riordan made the state tournament as a wildcard while Alex Miley was third in the division at 138.
Falconer has no returning section winners, but the Golden Falcons won the state team dual championship in 2020, the first to win that title from Section VI. Brayden Newman, who was runner-up to Lucinski at 106 pounds last year, leads Falconer. Joey Pillittieri at 152 and heavyweights Brock Johnson and Collin Beichner are Falcons to be reckoned with.
This season, Pioneer defeated Falconer, 29-24, in their much anticipated dual match, highlighted by Kirsch’s 6-5 decision over Newman in their match at 118 pounds.
Mascho, a junior who won at 152 pounds in last year’s Division II championships, leads an experienced Portville lineup.
Among the newcomers to keep an eye out for is Te’Shaun Mathews, a Niagara Falls freshman, who extended LaPlant to overtime before losing to the 2020 99-pound champion in the regular season.
In showdown matches in the Super League: Niagara Wheatfield and Starpoint came out with 24 points each, with Niagara Wheatfield gaining the victory on the basis of one more first place; Niagara Falls triumphed over Newfane, 57-10.
Southern Tier teams competed in several quad meets after getting their late start in May. Other sections, such as Section V (Rochester area), were allowed to begin wrestling competition in February. No advantage, if there is one, was gained because there will be no intersectional competition this year.