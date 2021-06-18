Newfane's Andrew Lucinski goes for third section title to cap an unusual season

Turning more serious, Lingle said:

“His greatest growth has been his maturity and as a team leader and his willingness to do anything for the team.”

Along those lines, Lucinski has wrestled up at 138 and 145 pounds when Newfane needed it in dual matches.

This is his sixth season wrestling for Newfane. His first championship came in the 2015-16 in the 99-pound class at the Niagara-Orleans League championship meet.

“I was 5 when I started,” said Lucinski, whose father, Kevin, wrestled in college and has been an assistant coach for the Panthers. “I tried different sports, but I fell in love with wrestling because it’s just one on one and the better guy will come out on top. It’s like a mini war.”

Andrew’s younger brother, JJ, a freshman, also wrestles for Newfane at 102 pounds.

One thing about this unusual season that Lucinski enjoyed was more opportunity to wrestle against Division I opponents in the Super League formed of teams from the Niagara Frontier League, the Niagara-Orleans League and Starpoint of the ECIC.