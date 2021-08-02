Newfane's Andrew Lucinski earns top honor at Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Awards dinner

Newfane coach Matt Lingle recalls how other wrestlers tried to emulate Andrew Lucinski when the senior attended workouts with other standout talents at various clubs over the years.

Fittingly, future wrestlers, including those who wind up wearing blue and white for Newfane, will continue to have reason to be like Lucinski.

Lucinski, a four-time Section VI champion who will wrestle at University at Buffalo, has been named as this year’s winner of the Ilio DiPaolo Award. The 26th DiPaolo Award is presented in honor of the late Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer and wrestling legend to a scholastic senior wrestler who strongly believes and supports the values of family, education, athletics and community.

In addition to the work Lucinski did in wrestling, he’s a member of Unified Sports Basketball Team and a youth counselor at Lockport Junior Police Academy.

He is the second Newfane wrestler to earn the Ilio DiPaolo Award, with the first being Ryan Needle in 2003, one of the best in Section VI history.

“It means everything,” Lucinski said. “It’s a prestigious award. … The guys who have won this award have gone on to do great things. It’s very humbling to be nominated and to receive the award. It’s awesome.”