Newfane's Andrew Lucinski earns top honor at Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Awards dinner

Newfane coach Matt Lingle recalls how other wrestlers tried to emulate Andrew Lucinski when the senior attended workouts with other standout talents at various clubs over the years.
Fittingly, future wrestlers, including those who wind up wearing blue and white for Newfane, will continue to have reason to be like Lucinski.
Lucinski, a four-time Section VI champion who will wrestle at University at Buffalo, has been named as this year’s winner of the Ilio DiPaolo Award. The 26th DiPaolo Award is presented in honor of the late Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer and wrestling legend to a scholastic senior wrestler who strongly believes and supports the values of family, education, athletics and community.
In addition to the work Lucinski did in wrestling, he’s a member of Unified Sports Basketball Team and a youth counselor at Lockport Junior Police Academy.
He is the second Newfane wrestler to earn the Ilio DiPaolo Award, with the first being Ryan Needle in 2003, one of the best in Section VI history.
“It means everything,” Lucinski said. “It’s a prestigious award. … The guys who have won this award have gone on to do great things. It’s very humbling to be nominated and to receive the award. It’s awesome.”
Lucinski wrestled at 132 pounds and posted a 20-0 record. During his career, he won six Niagara-Orleans League championships and posted a 217-24 record.
“There are a lot of deserving kids out there, but I’m proud of Andy for his dedication to our team, region and clubs,” Lingle said. “I’m super honored for him and glad he’s being honored in a way that’s truly representative of the sport.”
Lucinski wasn’t the only Newfane wrestler honored during the awards dinner, which took place Monday night at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant in Blasdell.
Ryan Nugent received the Bill Hein Award for Dedication. The Panthers’ 152-pounder suffered a knee injury during the state tournament last year, according to Lingle. He returned briefly, only to be sidelined for the season. A three-year captain, he posted a 167-62 mark in six seasons.
Other award winners Monday were Ciaran Edwards of Lewiston-Porter, Michael Catanzaro of Williamsville North, Nathan-Michael Gabler of Olean, Dylan Lyness of Starpoint and Aden Spina of North Tonawanda.
Edwards, a three-time Section VI champion, earned the Gary Castanza Award for being community oriented. Catanzaro, another three-time sectional champion, earned the Destroyer Award, named in honor of late Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Dick Beyer. Beyer also was an accomplished football player and wrestler at Syracuse University and coached football and swimming at Akron High School.
Lyness, a 118-pounder who went 67-46 in his career, captured the Knuutila Family Award, given to the wrestler who overachieves and overcomes setbacks. Gabler won the Cauliflower Alley Award. He went 10-3 last spring and served as class valedictorian.
Spina captured the first Harrison Phillips Award. The honor is named after the Bills defensive lineman – a third-round choice in 2018 out of Stanford – and goes to a wrestler who exemplifies qualities in academics, commitment and community.
Phillips began wrestling at age 4 and was a three-time undefeated state heavyweight champion and national champion.
Spina went 18-0 as a senior en route to winning the 215-pound Section VI title. A member of the Technical National Honor Society, he volunteers at United Methodist Church and Sweeny Hose Company No. 7.