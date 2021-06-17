Newfane girls, Falconer boys win Section VI Class B meet track and field team titles

No more lingering questions.
That is the purpose of the newly created Section VI Class meets in track and field. The meets determine which teams are indeed the best in each of the six classifications used by the section.
The three-day process to determine those undisputed champions began Thursday with longtime cross-country power Newfane showing that its girls track and field program also is scary good.
The Panthers won the inaugural Section VI Class B title, taking the crown with 116 points. Springville placed second with 97, followed by Akron (75), Falconer (51) and Alden (34). There were 10 teams in the field.
Newfane has won five straight Section VI team titles in its respective classifications in cross-country. Making history Thursday proved to be a sweet moment for the Panthers.
“It was a great team effort,” longtime Newfane coach Mike Heitzenrater said. “We have a lot of depth on our team, and we made sure we entered as many girls in as many events as we could. We had wins in events and in events we didn’t, we were able to get second- and third-place points. The girls were motivated, and they knew the window was open for them to capture the sectional girls track and field championship in sectional history."
On the boys side, host Falconer cruised to the Class B title. The Falcons amassed 111 points to best a 10-team field. Fredonia edged Alden for second-place 78-75. Medina placed fourth with 44 points, followed by Newfane (38).
Newfane received contributions from many, as it swept all three relay races. Ashlan Joseph came closest to being a winner in four events as she captured first in the 100 hurdles and was part of triumphant efforts in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. She placed second in the 400 hurdles.
Teammate Ainsley DeBiase won the 200 and was on the winning 4x100. She took third in 110 hurdles, while Rachel Chunco won 400 and was on the winning 4x400.
Falconer’s Austin Johns won the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles, while Devin Austin won the high jump and triple jump and placed second in the long jump.
Fredonia's Oliver Madariaga won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.