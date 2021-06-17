Newfane girls, Falconer boys win Section VI Class B meet track and field team titles

No more lingering questions.

That is the purpose of the newly created Section VI Class meets in track and field. The meets determine which teams are indeed the best in each of the six classifications used by the section.

The three-day process to determine those undisputed champions began Thursday with longtime cross-country power Newfane showing that its girls track and field program also is scary good.

The Panthers won the inaugural Section VI Class B title, taking the crown with 116 points. Springville placed second with 97, followed by Akron (75), Falconer (51) and Alden (34). There were 10 teams in the field.

Newfane has won five straight Section VI team titles in its respective classifications in cross-country. Making history Thursday proved to be a sweet moment for the Panthers.

“It was a great team effort,” longtime Newfane coach Mike Heitzenrater said. “We have a lot of depth on our team, and we made sure we entered as many girls in as many events as we could. We had wins in events and in events we didn’t, we were able to get second- and third-place points. The girls were motivated, and they knew the window was open for them to capture the sectional girls track and field championship in sectional history."