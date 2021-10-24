Newfane continues dominance in Niagara-Orleans cross-country

Will Chubb of Akron won the boys race in 18 minutes, 11 seconds and Kylie Bowman led Newfane's dominance of the girls race on Saturday in the Niagara-Orleans League cross-country championships at Lakeside Beach State Park in Waterport.

Chubb was Akron's only finisher in the top 18 runners. Newfane, led by Andrew Cuzzacrea's second-place finish in 18:35 had five runners among the top 18 to retain the team title with 40 points, the team's fifth consecutive N-O title. Third place by Mason Allee-Castro helped Barker to second in the team scoring with 59 points.

Scoring for Newfane besides Cuzzacrea were Austin Burkard (5), Connor Cuzzacrea (7), Nicholas Arcovio (11) and Gannon Gibson (15).

Bowman, the 2020 Section VI Class C-1 individual champion, led a parade of Newfane girls across the finish line as they won their seventh consecutive league team championship. Her time was 20 minutes, 19 seconds.

Lauren Wagner of Akron, a first-team All-Western New York runner last fall, was second in 21:13, but four of the next five finishers were from Newfane – Leah Siegmann (3), Catalena Ersing (4), Maggie Quattrini (5) and Shelby Nerber (7).

The first three – Bowman, Wagner and Siegmann – finished in the same order at the top of the 2020 N-0 girls race.