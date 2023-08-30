The Buffalo girls basketball team won the Great New York State Fair basketball championship, beating Syracuse-Randall 66-34 in the final Tuesday.
The champions' path to victory included a 42-39 win against Rochester on Monday and a 46-41 victory against Albany in the semifinals.
Lancaster's Jada Mushat was named the tournament’s MVP.
The team was coached by Aaron Hayes, and the roster included Cardinal O’Hara’s Kyla Hayes, Annabelle Day, Brittany Day, Jordyn Williams, Ny’ema Blair, and Aliviya Russe. They were joined by Lilly Day (North Tonawanda), Kimora Berry (Williamsville South), Leah Khu (Hamburg), Molly Mescall (Iroquois) and Aliza Whitehead (Lewiston-Porter).