New York State approves state championship in girls flag football beginning in 2024

Thanks to astounding growth in a year, girls flag football will have a high school state championship in New York, beginning in the spring of 2024.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Executive Committee approved the state championship on Wednesday.

A pilot program was conducted last spring with 12 schools from Western New York and 48 in six areas of the state. The sports was granted “emerging status” by the NYSPHSAA in July. Emerging status means at least four of the state’s 11 sections have at least four teams each competing in the sport.

"With the support of the NFL, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has provided thousands of student-athletes with the ability to play girls flag football," NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a release. "In less than one year, the number of schools playing girls flag has nearly tripled in our state. Providing participation opportunities for students continues to be one of our top priorities."

The initial championships in Section VI were won by North Tonawanda and Sweet Home.

Marissa Dauria, the Sweet Home athletic director who served as Section VI chair for flag football, said she expects 27 schools to participate this spring.

"Section VI is thrilled to hear that a state championship will be coming to flag football in 2024,” she said. “Section VI has the highest number of teams participating in the state. We look forward to a great season and getting more athletes involved."

Last spring, the Bills funded the pilot program in the Buffalo and Rochester areas; the New York Giants funded the program in Westchester and Rockland counties, and the Binghamton area; and the Jets funded teams on Long Island. Nike donated $100,000 for uniforms and equipment.

"The announcement of girls high school flag football receiving state championship status and the growth of the program in just one year is incredible," Preston Teague, the Bills’ senior director of youth football and programs, said in a news release. "We are very excited to help provide this opportunity to student athletes in our community.

“The support from NYSPHSAA, Section V, Section VI, Nike, the NFL Foundation, and the athletic departments at all of the participating schools has been outstanding and the collaboration between the Giants, Jets, and Bills to make this opportunity a reality is something that we are very proud of."