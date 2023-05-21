Antonio Andrews usually blocks out the background noise, whether it’s the cheers of classmates or the shouts of spectators, calls that can be encouraging, or demeaning.

He attends games at other schools in the Buffalo area, too, and is keenly aware of the behaviors of other spectators. Student sections can be raucous, especially at rivalry games. Parents can be particularly harsh in their words, sometimes aimed at officials.

“Here and there, if parents are loud enough, you can hear some of the things they say,” said Andrews, a sophomore on the Amherst boys basketball team. “I’ve seen this grow and I’ve seen things become amplified with the amount of noise, the amount of people and the cheering. You can see parents and fans who get very into it, especially the student sections.”

Megan Aichinger, a junior who plays field hockey and lacrosse at Iroquois, vividly recalls an incident during the 2022 lacrosse season, in which parents at a school in the Southern Tier – a school she declined to name – berated officials. She saw the impact the verbal abuse had on officials.

“A parent said to the ref, ‘If you keep making calls like this, you’ll be lucky to make it to your car,’ ” she said. “You could tell the ref was terrified, and that’s such an extreme, over a high school sport.”

An uptick in the frequency and intensity of bad behavior in recent years at high school events prompted the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to design and approve a spectator sportsmanship policy that will go into effect at the start of the 2023-24 school year. The one page, three-tiered policy was approved May 3, and establishes guidelines for the discipline and reprimanding of poor behavior by spectators. Those bad behaviors range from verbal harassment to the use of racist and sexist language to harass participants, including athletes, coaches and officials.

It’s a policy that’s been debated and discussed for at least two years, NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas said, and was spearheaded by the association's sportsmanship committee.

“As we’ve seen spectator behavior decline, we realized the need to give some support to athletic administrators and site supervisors, to take action against fans that are making the student-athlete experience unsafe,” Zayas said. “At times, sportsmanship is an issue at games and at events, and it’s not fair to the student-athletes. What this policy does, it gives the athletic director and site supervisors a policy to go off.

"In the past, this was done on a case-by-case basis. If one school did it, another school took a different tack. This formalizes what the process is.”

Now, it becomes a matter of how it will be enforced, and how it will impact high school sports in New York.

“It’s definitely necessary,” said Mark DiFilippo, Section VI’s executive director. “This gives athletic directors and schools some teeth, to be able to hold parents and adults to a higher standard and, hopefully, to improve behavior at events. We want spectators at the games, and that’s the excitement of high school athletics, the crowds, the spectators and people cheering for you.

"But the line has been so skewed, in terms of what can and can’t be done at a school event, and there’s no reason for anyone to abuse participants, whether it’s coaches, kids or officials.”

Recruitment and retention of officials is among the biggest challenges in high school sports, and abuse from fans is among the reasons why both have been so difficult.

What the policy entails

The NYSPHSAA policy outlines three levels of discipline.

A first warning means spectators will be directed to refrain from further comments or actions.

A second warning results in a personal discussion that addresses the behavior, between site administrators and the spectators.

The third action results in removal from an event. If the spectator or spectators refuse to leave the facility, then play will be stopped until they have left.

Zayas said the policy doesn’t have to be three-tiered, either, and that varying degrees of punitive measures can be used. For example, if someone uses racial and derogatory language at an event, that individual can be ejected without the warnings.

To return to an event, a spectator who is thrown out has to complete the National Federation of State High School Associations' Parent Credential course, two, one-hour online programs that address expectations for behavior at events. One course is titled "Positive Parenting Within School Programs" and the other is called "The Parent Seat." The spectator must provide the school's athletic department proof of completion.

If the spectator declines to take the online course, that individual will barred for at least one game.

“It’s the school’s responsibility to enforce events at their schools,” DiFilippo said. “But this gives us something, to have a guideline.

“The main goal is to improve behavior. It’s not to eliminate spectators or a certain person. We want people to act more appropriately and responsibly.”

Even though most of Section VI's 95 schools have disciplinary guidelines in place for fan behavior, the NYSPHSAA’s spectator sportsmanship regulation supplies a broader level of jurisdiction for non-students at events.

“It’s easy to say to students, you’re not welcome to come to more games, or you’ll have detention or some sort of in-school punishment,” DiFilippo said. “Nine times out of 10, students get the message and improve behavior. But what control do we have over parents? You can tell them until you’re blue in the face to act appropriately but now, if you’re tossed out, you’re not coming back. This gives us something, in some way, to hold them accountable.”

Site administrators at each event would be the point person for enforcing the policy, whether it's an athletic director, an assistant coach or a school administrator. At Western New York Maritime Charter School, Athletic Director Glynn Molinich is the site administrator for all athletic events, but Maritime has supplemental site administrators for its events, in addition to Molinich. Because Maritime also uses off-site facilities – its basketball games, for example, are played at Villa Maria College – spectators are also subject to the rules of those facilities.

Molinich is completing his first year as Maritime’s athletic director, and said he only has had one incident involving unruly behavior from a spectator.

“But it wasn’t drastic, where I would have to ban someone,” Molinich said.

Maritime has utilized its own protocol for dealing with unruly spectator behavior. If a spectator with a history of incidents is banned from competition, all site administrators would be made aware. Additionally, a meeting would be scheduled with a parent or family member to discuss why that is happening. The new NYSPHSAA policy would augment a similar policy that is already in place at Maritime, Molinich said.

At Hamburg, site administrators meet with individuals who exhibit unruly behavior and explain why it doesn’t fit in with the school district’s philosophy of using high school sports as an educational tool.

“We want you to enjoy the competition,” Hamburg AD Pat Cauley said. “But whatever the behavior is, we want it eliminated.”

An uptick in problems

Cauley has worked in coaching and athletic administration for 30 years, and said spectator behavior has always had bad incidents, but it’s been magnified in recent years.

Molinich, Maritime’s athletic director, doesn’t think it’s gotten worse. He said instances of bad behavior have been amplified by several factors, including access to technology, such as smartphones and social media.

“Think about how connected we are, due to technology,” Molinich said. “It can be good or bad, because of the era we live in.”

DiFilippo, the Section VI executive director, said he can pinpoint when spectator behavior changed.

“It’s gotten worse since Covid,” he said. “A lot of things have changed, and I don’t know what it is, but it’s definitely gotten worse in the last couple years. Prior to Covid, you had things happen from time to time, but after a spectator ban at high school sporting events was lifted (prior to the 2021-22 school year), and spectators were brought back, we’ve just had a lot more incidents.”

Ava Vergien, a junior at Iroquois who plays lacrosse and field hockey, also said spectators feel more emboldened. While students target other students for making a mistake on the field, such as missing a pass or dropping a ball, she finds adults are more likely to target coaches or officials.

Laela Osinski, who plays softball, ice hockey and field hockey at Iroquois, also sees a certain sense of entitlement among spectators, particularly in club and travel-team environments.

“Sometimes, people think they can say whatever they want, and it has no effect in that moment,” Osinski said. “They’re angry. If you’re paying all this money for your kid, you want results.”

In November 2022, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League barred students from Armstrong High School in Kittanning, Pa., from attending their school’s ice hockey games and placed the school’s team on probation for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, after videos on social media showed at least 50 Armstrong students chanting vulgarities at a female goalie from Mars Area High School.

Locally, in video from a Lake Shore-Williamsville South boys lacrosse game in April, a man could be heard shouting racist language at students on the field, which prompted the Williamsville Central School District to begin an investigation into the incident. It's not clear if that investigation has been completed or resolved.

Around the country, at the youth and high school sports levels, more state associations and leagues are instituting policies for spectator behavior. The Oregon High School Athletic Association has two pages in its 2022-23 school year handbook that outlines the expectation for spectator conduct and the complaint process.

A uniform policy

Locally, many schools have plans in place for dealing with fan behavior, measures that are preventative as much as restorative or punitive. At Amherst, Andrews said sportsmanship guidelines for athletes and spectators are outlined on the gymnasium walls.

“Amherst is very strict about it,” said Andrews, the Tigers' boys basketball player. “There’s a lot of administrators in the building for home games. You have the principal, the dean, the athletic director, security is there, and Amherst handles it really well. Most schools do the same. I don’t think it’s too crazy, and Amherst keeps it under control. And I’m glad they do.”

But before the approval of the spectator sportsmanship regulation, there was no overarching, official canon for the behavior and discipline of non-students and community members who attend high school sporting events in New York.

A statewide, uniform policy, the Iroquois athletes agreed, also helps for postseason play or for non-sectional regular season competition.

Otherwise, spectators would adhere to a patchwork of differing policies among the 11 NYSPHSAA sections, in different regions and at different schools, with different standards and different disciplinary measures.

“Once you get into the upper level of the playoffs, you’re crossing over to play in Section V or whatever section you go move on to play next, and without that statewide mandate, you’re not going to see the same rules we follow here,” said Aichinger, the Iroquois field hockey and lacrosse player. “You’re going to see the same rules now.”

The NYSPHSAA’s institution of the policy creates a blanket standard, and sets a long-term goal.

“We’re hopeful the policy provides structure,” Cauley, Hamburg’s athletic director, said. “I say to parents, ‘This is an educational athletic experience, not a professional or a college game, and we need to model behavior for the benefit of our children.’ If we expect children to behave as young adults, we need to model that for them. If we don’t, and we expect them to do that, it won’t work.”

WHAT THE POLICY SAYS

Here is the text of the sportsmanship spectator regulations policy that was approved by NYSPHSAA Executive committee May 3.

“Any negative, inappropriate, derogatory comments or actions that brings direct attention to a supervisor or school administrator by a spectator or group of spectators are required to be addressed by the host school, Sectional or NYSPHSAA representative in the following non-sequential order depending on the comments or behavior:

• First warning – Directing the spectator or group of spectators to refrain from any negativecomments or actions.

• Second warning – A personal discussion with the spectators or group of spectators on the above NYSPHSAA expectations and reminding the spectators or group of spectators of the next step, removal of the game or event, will be utilized if the behavior continues.

• Removal from the contest – The spectator or group of spectators will be directed to leave the facility for the remainder of the game or event. If spectators or group of spectators refuse to leave the game or event, play will be stopped until they vacate the premise.

Penalty for being removed from a game or event: Any spectator removed from a game or event will have a minimum penalty of completing the NFHS Parent Credential course or a one-game suspension before they are allowed to attend any interscholastic event. Once the course is completed the spectator will provide a certificate of completion to the athletic department office. Schools are required to communicate with the offending spectator on the NYSPHSAA Sportsmanship Spectator Expectations.

Depending on the severity of the behavior/comments or future disqualifications by the offending spectator NYSPHSAA and the Section may get directly involved in the situation. Note: A school may take any or all these actions during or after an interscholastic contest.