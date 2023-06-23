For more than a month, there have been concerns on whether there would be a field hockey season this fall.

Ongoing issues between the Western New York Certified Field Hockey Officials organization and the New York State Field Hockey Officials organization resulted in the decertification of the group that represents on-field officials in the area.

Who would officiate junior varsity and varsity games, and without officials, how could the games be played? The first question has been answered, meaning the second no longer applies.

A new group, the Erie Niagara-Orleans Field Hockey Officials Association, will replace the decertified group.

“The new group was approved and certified with the state officials group, so we’re looking forward to working with them and making sure we have officials for all of our field hockey games,” Section VI Executive Director Mark DiFilippo said.

Terri Nelson will serve as president of ENOFHOE. She did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Mary Schneider will serve as the secretary of the group, while Mary Borden is the treasurer, and Barb Wackowiack is the head of training and the rules interpreter.

"I'm very thankful that these four women stepped up to form this new group," DiFilippo said. "I am hopeful that as many of the folks that were involved in the old group are willing and able to jump into the new group and provide a good opportunity for our kids so they can have an enjoyable field hockey season."

"The field hockey officials group has been one of the groups for years that has had some low numbers. We're hoping with some new blood that the numbers will increase eventually and there's some new people in the ranks so we get some more people working."

The former president of WNYCFO, Lois Piscitelli, and her vice president, Chris Kibby, were placed on probation by the state organization and barred from any board position until Dec. 1, 2024.

The rift between the WNYCFO and NYSFHO began, according to the state organization, because a majority of officials said they would be “unavailable” from Aug. 29-Sept. 10 last season because High School Sports Officials of Western New York – the organization that represents on-field officials in all sports – was negotiating a new contract with Section VI. WNYCFO has said no games were missed by officials.

Piscitelli and Kibby had notified athletic directors May 3 of their concern the field hockey season might be in jeopardy, but DifFilippo said he was never worried such a drastic measure would be required.

“I knew something would be worked out,” DiFilippo said. “This misconception was these people couldn’t officiate. Nobody ever told any of them they couldn’t officiate. All they had to do was change their leadership.”

In a June 5 email obtained by The News, the state organization wrote, “Current WNYCFO members may choose to join a new chapter with the stipulation they will be on probation for one year, through December 1, 2023.”

DiFilippo said officials from WNYCFO can join ENOFHOE without probation.

“Anybody that was in the previous organization is eligible to join the new group if they wish to,” DiFilippo said. “Once approved and after going through the process of the new group, they can officiate right away.”

DiFilippo said Section VI has no control over the officials group because its is comprised of independent contractors.

The new organization held an informational meeting June 13, which included aspiring field hockey officials.

“They seemed very positive and feel as if the fall season is going to be very successful,” Section VI field hockey chairperson Judy Otto said. “There were quite a few people who were rookies and it’s ongoing. I’m really happy for them because it’s all about the kids. We certainly don’t want a season to not happen because we don’t have qualified individuals.

"I’m very happy this meeting went off well and this organization that’s newly formed is experiencing positive results.”

Otto is excited about the new organization and was impressed with how Section VI handled the situation to make sure there was a season.

“I’m absolutely delighted that they’ve been working so hard to do this,” Otto said. “That shows how much interest we have for promoting girls field hockey. Section VI has been wonderful and Mark DiFilippo has been so supportive and wonderful. This is all for the kids.”