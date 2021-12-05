Nearly 25 Section VI players selected to all-state girls volleyball teams

Nearly 25 Section VI girls volleyball players received recognition on the five all-state teams in each class as chosen by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
That includes three first-team selections: Niagara Wheatfield middle hitter Elanna Lysiak in Class A, and Portville setter Kylie Blessing and middle hitter Olivia Cook in Class C.
The team is selected by a committee representing the state’s 11 sections.
Niagara Wheatfield, which reached the Class A state final four, also was represented by senior outside hitter/setter Kelsey Tylec, who was named to the second team. Lysiak and Tylec were the lone remaining members of the Niagara Wheatfield team that had reached the state tournament four years ago.
Junior Tori Unverdorben was named to the second team in Class C, giving state champion Portville a trio of all-state selections.
In Class AA, Section VI champion Frontier placed record-setting senior setter Haley Gerken on the second team and freshman outside hitter Marin Collins on the third team.
Clarence senior outside hitter Taylor Denall and Lancaster sophomore setter April Jakubowski were named to the fourth team.
Joining the Niagara Wheatfield honorees in Class A, Sweet Home junior outside hitter/setter Lauren Hubert was named to the third team and Grand Island senior outside hitter Tessa Sorel was named to the fourth team.
In Class B, Springville junior outside hitter Ella Wittman made the third team; Olean senior outside hitter Adele Dwaileebe made the fourth team; and Depew sophomore setter Mya Buch was selected to the fifth team.
Eden had a pair of selections in Class C, senior outside hitter Emalee Ballou on the second team and sophomore setter Ashley Ballou on the third teams. Alden senior outside hitter Jenna Kersten was named to the fourth team.
In Class D, Section VI champion Chautauqua Lake teammates Jenna Waters (second team), Ava Olson (fourth team) and Lily Woods (Fifth team) were chosen. Waters is a junior libero; Olson is a sophomore setter; and Woods is a senior middle hitter.
The fifth team in Class D also featured: Randolph sophomore outside hitter Eva Adams, North Collins senior setter/hitter Michaela Rice, and Maple Grove junior setter Erin Mansfield.