Nearly 25 Section VI players selected to all-state girls volleyball teams

Nearly 25 Section VI girls volleyball players received recognition on the five all-state teams in each class as chosen by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.

That includes three first-team selections: Niagara Wheatfield middle hitter Elanna Lysiak in Class A, and Portville setter Kylie Blessing and middle hitter Olivia Cook in Class C.

The team is selected by a committee representing the state’s 11 sections.

Niagara Wheatfield, which reached the Class A state final four, also was represented by senior outside hitter/setter Kelsey Tylec, who was named to the second team. Lysiak and Tylec were the lone remaining members of the Niagara Wheatfield team that had reached the state tournament four years ago.

Junior Tori Unverdorben was named to the second team in Class C, giving state champion Portville a trio of all-state selections.

In Class AA, Section VI champion Frontier placed record-setting senior setter Haley Gerken on the second team and freshman outside hitter Marin Collins on the third team.