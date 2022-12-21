National Signing Day: Many of Western New York's top football players signing to go Division I

Wednesday marked the first day of the early National Signing Day for football players across the country, and in Western New York, multiple players celebrated the moment of becoming part of the only 2.9% of athletes to go from high school to Division I.

Less than three weeks after leading Bennett to its first New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA football championship, defensive lineman Rashard Perry (Syracuse) and defensive back Jayden Lewis (Buffalo) signed their letters in a ceremony in Room 103 at the school with family, friends and teammates present.

"This is an amazing feeling," Perry said. "I'm proud to even be offered by them. I'm happy, my family is happy, we're just trying to celebrate. It's great to end my high school career with a ring and a scholarship. I feel so good. It's a wholesome memory I'll forever remember. Signing day is a moment I'll forever cherish."

Perry is a three-star recruit and the No. 2 ranked player in New York State, according to Rivals. Lewis continued to add to his reputation as an elite athlete.

“I think both these guys will have an opportunity to play on Sundays, but the work never stops,” Bennett coach Steve McDuffie said. “I think they understand that.”

Perry had 93 tackles this past season – 91 for loss – and 13 sacks. He’ll be joining a defense that includes Maryvale graduate Kevin Jobity Jr., who had 12 tackles and a sack as a freshman this season.

Syracuse did not distinguish between defensive ends and defensive tackles on the list of signees released by the school, but Perry said he could play defensive tackle.

"I want Syracuse to be dominant and the defense to be unstoppable," Perry said. "I really want to make a big splash as soon as I get there so we can win more games. Offense wins games, but defense wins championships and that's what I'm hoping to do. I know there are going to be times when things are rough and days I don't feeling like doing anything, but my goal is to be in the NFL and a superstar player. I have to keep pushing myself to the limit to improve and get better."

As for Lewis, he rushed the ball for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns and picked up 605 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense, Lewis had 64 tackles and seven interceptions. He is expected to play defensive back at UB.

“I’m really happy for Jayden because he can become the hometown hero,” McDuffie said. “He gets to come in and I think he’ll make an instant impact on that team.”

McDuffie said UB is looking at two additional Bennett players whom he declined to name. The coach said an offer is contingent on what happens with the UB in the transfer portal and other signings.

The early signing period ends Friday, and players can sign in February.

Evans signs with New Hampshire

Orchard Park wide receiver Dylan Evans was excited to sign his letter of intent to the University of New Hampshire. He woke up early to sign the paperwork and then had a photo op with friends and family at the high school school.

Evans, who made the All-Western New York the last two seasons, becomes the first Quakers football player to go Division I in at least a decade.

“It’s definitely a crazy feeling,” Evans said. “It’s something off my shoulders. It’s been a long process and it’s great to finally sign.”

Around Evans were his coaches and family, and his friends stopped in between classes. As students transitioned to their next destination, some stopped to catch a look at what was going on.

“It’s awesome seeing all the people here for me,” Evans said. “These people have been with me throughout the whole thing, I’m thankful for the support.”

Evans had 61 receptions for 956 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and averaged 106.2 receiving yards per game. He ended his career with 142 career receptions (13th in New York State history), 37 career touchdowns (first in WNY history), and 2,140 career yards (eighth in WNY). Evans holds every Quakers receiving record, and as a junior, he led the state in receiving touchdowns (17).

Drake signs with North Dakota State

Jamestown’s Trey Drake became the sole quarterback from Western New York to sign Wednesday, as he’ll be continuing his college career at North Dakota State.

Drake, an All-WNY first team selection as a senior, led the Red Raiders to a Section VI Class A championship. It was a special season for Drake, being named the Class A1 Player of the Year, and finishing the season with 2,510 passing yards, 176 completions and 28 touchdowns,

As a four-year starter at Jamestown, there’s an expectation to win, so it’s fitting he’ll be joining a program that’s gone 161-14 since 2011.

Bennett to host parade

To celebrate Bennett's state championship, a parade is scheduled for Thursday. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the school and end with a ceremony at City Hall by 11:15. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Tonja Williams are expected to speak.

Also, Bennett coach Steve McDuffie, who will speak during the celebration, tells The News at least 80 individuals will receive championship rings.

McDuffie said the total of the rings came out to five figures and gave a sneak peak of the the jewelry.

