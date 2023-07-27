Nardin softball pitcher Erin Nuwer will play in the Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-American Game on Saturday as the nation's top juniors play the top sophomores.

The game will air on ESPN3 at 7 p.m. ET from Deanna Manning Stadium in Irvine, Calif.

Nuwer, a Tennessee commit, is one of 44 players selected and will represent the Class of 2024 against the Class of 2025. Nuwer is ranked No. 10 in the Class of 2024 by Extra Innings Softball.

She is coming off a season in which she was named the state Class A Co-Player of the Year, the All-Western New York large schools pitcher of the year, the inaugural winner of the Sarros-Weiss Cup and repeated as the All-Catholic Player of the Year.

Nuwer had a 0.77 earned run average and 131 strikeouts in 72.1 innings and surrendered just 32 hits. As a hitter, her average was .438 with 35 runs, 15 RBIs, nine doubles, three triples and two home runs.

Nardin won the Monsignor Martin championship and finished in a tie in the final rankings as the No. 1 team in Class A in the state.

Nuwer saw her national acclaim skyrocket last summer with the Georgia Impact 16U program that won the Premier Girls Fastpitch national title. She had a 0.95 earned run average in 140 innings and limiting opposing hitters to a .144 batting average.

She started playing on the southern travel circuit part time as a guest player at age 12 before joining the Impact program as a full-time player. She also has played for the TN Fury.

She becomes the third Western New York softball player selected to the PGF national showcase events in three years. Lancaster pitcher Madi Balk played in the High School All-American Game last year before heading to Florida State, and Williamsville East catcher Ella Wesolowski played in the Futures game as a sophomore in 2021. She was named the All-WNY large schools player of the year this past season as a senior and has signed with Mississippi State.