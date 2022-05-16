Nardin softball success starts with its three aces

The Nardin softball team's first line of defense, its pitching, has made many opposing team’s offenses struggle mightily this season.

There’s no lapse in the rotation, whether it’s senior and Purdue signee Julianna Verni or sophomores Mia Gilham and Erin Nuwer.

“It’s definitely a plus to have all three of us,” Nuwer said. “I think it’s intimidating to other teams. I wouldn’t want to face us. I just think that we are going to dominate this year, and I’m excited to see how it turns out.”

Domination is exactly what the Gators have done. They had recorded five shutouts, allowed a total of 22 runs in 13 games and are winning by an average of 10 runs entering Monday's game against St. Mary's.

Their offense has been as stellar as the defense, as the team has won eight of its last nine games with an overall record of 11-2 – 6-1 in Monsignor Martin – heading into the final week of the regular season. The Gators and first-place Sacred Heart (9-5, 7-1) are scheduled to play Tuesday at Garnett Park.

Being a top team in the league has helped build camaraderie, especially under first-year head coach Jordan Dudish. Knowing her team had strong pitching, she started the season trying to figure out how to put her pitchers in the best position to succeed. That process included learning each's style and favorite pitches, and now she’s reached a point of comfort to where she’s had them call their own games.

“Our pitching is very strong,” Dudish said. “I could put any one of them in and I know they would be great for us. That’s where I am, at this point.”

The most notable pitcher on the team is Verni, an All-Western New York first-team selection last spring who was named to the Class A all-state fourth team and is the reigning Monsignor Martin Pitcher of the Year. She had a 1.51 earned run average and a team-high 58 strikeouts in a team-high 37 innings pitched. That follows a season in which she had 89 strikeouts and limited opposing hitters to a .135 batting average in 44 innings.

Similar to Nuwer, Verni said she appreciates the respect the trio has garnered from their opponents and how hard it is to beat them.

“It’s a confidence builder because our success so far gives us so much more hope going into playoffs, championships, states, whatever the case may be,” Verni said. “Knowing we have such a strong staff, pitching staff and offense as a well-rounded team gives me excitement against our opponents.”

The three pitchers have grown a bond over the last couple of years at Nardin and on the softball scene in Buffalo. They often cross paths with each other during the travel season. This season in particular, they’ve built chemistry through carpooling to games together, with Verni as the driver, the music on max and heads out the window singing.

The trio enjoys being around one another, despite playing the same position. There doesn't seem to be any ego about playing time or who’s starting. All three understand what the big picture is.

“It’s a lot more collaboration than competition, I would say,” Gilham said. “We definitely look to Julianna as a leader because she’s committed to Purdue. All of us have different things that make us great to kind of bounce off each other, which is awesome. I look up to both of them.”

Despite being only sophomores, Gilham and Nuwer step into the circle each game without fear. Nuwer, who is ranked among the top 100 recruits nationally in the Class of 2024, had a 1.29 ERA in 21.2 innings and 39 strikeouts. Gilham had pitched 18 innings and has 24 strikeouts.

Nuwer and Gilham use each game, practice, and social exchange with Verni as an opportunity to educate themselves on what it takes to become a Division I player. Only 1.8% of high school softball players reach Division I, according to a 2020 NCAA report.

“I learned D1 is not going to be that easy, and that it’s something I aspire to do,” said Nuwer, who was named to the All-Catholic first team as a freshman. “Just knowing how much work she puts in lets me know how much work I have to put in during the offseason.”

Having high aspirations is always important. It pushes players to discipline themselves to achieve their goals. While Verni appreciates her pitching teammates having high goals, she also wants them to enjoy the journey at Nardin.

“For Mia and Erin, I’m hoping they get the idea of cherishing the time they have here and making every moment super special,” Verni said. “I lost my freshman year to injury and sophomore year to Covid. I only had two years at Nardin and wish I could get those two years back in a second, I would do anything for it.

“I hope that they learn and I hope that I can teach them to cherish every second that they have. Time goes by so far so quickly, and it’s just so important to embrace the moment. As exciting as college is, high school is a whole different atmosphere."

