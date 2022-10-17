Nardin softball pitcher Erin Nuwer gives verbal commitment to Tennessee

Nardin softball right-handed pitcher Erin Nuwer has given a verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee, she announced Sunday on social media.

Nuwer is ranked in the top 10 recruits nationally in the Class of 2024 by softball website ExtraInningSoftball.com.

Thank you so much for having me on a visit this weekend. Can't wait for the next chapter. @KarenWeekly @MRhodesSmith @KateMalveaux @CoachMalveaux. Go Vols pic.twitter.com/wQgGrTMo2Z — Erin Nuwer (@ENuwer13) October 17, 2022

She visited Tennessee over the weekend and made her commitment.

Last season, she was named to the All-Western New York large schools first team and was selected as the All-Catholic Player of the Year and hit .456 with a .569 on-base percentage, and a 1.77 ERA. Nuwer also was named to the all-state second team in Class A.

Nuwer saw his national acclaim skyrocket over the summer with the Georgia Impact 16U program that won the Premier Girls Fastpitch national title. She had a 0.95 earned run average in 140 innings and limiting opposing hitters to a .144 batting average.

She has logged countless miles for her softball career. She started playing on the southern travel circuit part time as a guest player at age 12 before joining the program as a full-time player. She also has played for the TN Fury.