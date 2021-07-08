Nardin soccer star Brigid Molloy named High School All-American

Nardin soccer star Brigid Molloy capped her scholastic career with All-America honors from the United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced Thursday.
Nardin soccer star Brigid Molloy has capped her scholastic career with All-America honors from the United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced Thursday.
Molloy, a Villanova signee, is among 37 girls players selected and five players from New York State. Molloy and Baldwinsville’s Hannah Mimas were the lone players from upstate New York. Players had to be named all-state or all-region to be considered for All-American.
Molloy’s father received an email Wednesday and share the good news with her.
“It was a surprise to me,” she said. “Obviously, it’s an awesome honor and I’m super grateful for it. I’m pretty sure it was started by Nardin, especially my high school coaches Frank Cotroneo and Jackie D’Orazio. I really appreciate everything they have done to push for my success.”
Molloy is a multi-time first team All-Catholic pick was the New York State Player of the Year in Class A last season and was the Coaches All-Western New York co-Player of the Year.
She helped Nardin win the Monsignor Martin championship in the fall with 24 goals and 11 assists.
Last month, Molloy had an assist as the East beat the West, 4-1, in the High School All-American Game in St. Louis.
She will head to Philadelphia in late July and reports Aug. 2 with the team. She has been playing with FC Buffalo this summer to keep her skills and her conditioning sharp.
“I want to go in there and make a good impact off the start, but I’m also super excited for a new opportunity,” she said. “I’m kinda antsy just to go because I’ve been looking forward to it for such a long time.”
As she readies for her next chapter, there has been an opportunity to reflect on her accomplishments.
“I’ve been getting ready and getting in shape for college so there’s a lot of looking back on everything and how far I’ve gotten,” she said. “I’ve grown so much as a player. I owe it all to the Flash and Nardin and all my coaches who pushed me to become better with every training. Without my family always pushing and supporting me and all the communities I’ve played for, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”