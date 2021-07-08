Nardin soccer star Brigid Molloy named High School All-American

Last month, Molloy had an assist as the East beat the West, 4-1, in the High School All-American Game in St. Louis.

She will head to Philadelphia in late July and reports Aug. 2 with the team. She has been playing with FC Buffalo this summer to keep her skills and her conditioning sharp.

“I want to go in there and make a good impact off the start, but I’m also super excited for a new opportunity,” she said. “I’m kinda antsy just to go because I’ve been looking forward to it for such a long time.”

As she readies for her next chapter, there has been an opportunity to reflect on her accomplishments.

“I’ve been getting ready and getting in shape for college so there’s a lot of looking back on everything and how far I’ve gotten,” she said. “I’ve grown so much as a player. I owe it all to the Flash and Nardin and all my coaches who pushed me to become better with every training. Without my family always pushing and supporting me and all the communities I’ve played for, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”