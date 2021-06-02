Nardin soccer star Brigid Molloy excels at High School All-American Game

Brigid Molloy got to represent Nardin soccer one last time.
Molloy had an assist as the East beat the West, 4-1, in the High School All-American Game in St. Louis.
“It is sad to think this is my last event representing the Gators,” she said. “My best memories are definitely related to playing high school soccer with my sisters. I have had the best teammates at Nardin during my career that I will always cherish, but it was such an experience playing with my two sisters.
“Playing for Coach (Frank) Cotroneo will be one of my best memories of Nardin. He has done so much for me and the Nardin program, and I will always be grateful to him.”
Brigid Molloy competed in the All American High School game and represented the East Team. The East won 4-1 and Brigid contributed an assist. She poses with her future Villanova teammates who also participated in the game.
Molloy is a multitime first team All-Catholic pick was the New York State Player of the Year in Class A and was the Coaches All-Western New York Team co-Player of the Year.
Molloy helped Nardin win the Monsignor Martin championship in the fall with 24 goals and 11 assists.
She called her selection to the All-American Game “totally unexpected.”
“The atmosphere was awesome,” she said. “We played in front of a full crowd at a beautiful facility in St. Louis. The game was livestreamed nationally too, which made the atmosphere even better because we knew it was being watched around the country.
“My little sister had a tournament game with her Flash team in Erie, and I heard her teammates and families watched it at a restaurant between games, which makes it pretty cool.
Molloy also got to share the experience with two of her future Villanova teammates: Maddie Fried from Trumbull, Conn., and Francesca Yanchuk of Attleboro, Mass.
She will head to Philadelphia in late July or early August rather than sooner because incoming soccer players are not taking part in the first summer school session.
“I’ve already started my Villanova fitness package and will be focused on strength training and fitness to be ready for training camp,” she said.
In the interim, she will play for FC Buffalo.
“I am really looking forward to playing with the team because of the great current and former college players on that team,” she said. “Being the youngest player with that group will be a huge help for learning to play against stronger and experienced and successful college players. That’s an important lesson for anyone heading into college.”