Nardin soccer star Brigid Molloy excels at High School All-American Game

Molloy helped Nardin win the Monsignor Martin championship in the fall with 24 goals and 11 assists.

She called her selection to the All-American Game “totally unexpected.”

“The atmosphere was awesome,” she said. “We played in front of a full crowd at a beautiful facility in St. Louis. The game was livestreamed nationally too, which made the atmosphere even better because we knew it was being watched around the country.

“My little sister had a tournament game with her Flash team in Erie, and I heard her teammates and families watched it at a restaurant between games, which makes it pretty cool.

Molloy also got to share the experience with two of her future Villanova teammates: Maddie Fried from Trumbull, Conn., and Francesca Yanchuk of Attleboro, Mass.

She will head to Philadelphia in late July or early August rather than sooner because incoming soccer players are not taking part in the first summer school session.

“I’ve already started my Villanova fitness package and will be focused on strength training and fitness to be ready for training camp,” she said.

In the interim, she will play for FC Buffalo.

“I am really looking forward to playing with the team because of the great current and former college players on that team,” she said. “Being the youngest play­­­er with that group will be a huge help for learning to play against stronger and experienced and successful college players. That’s an important lesson for anyone heading into college.”