Napoleon wins four events, Southwestern teams triumph in Class C sectional track meet

Running and jumping on her home grounds, sophomore Angelina Napoleon finished first in four events Saturday in the Section VI Class C boys and girls track and field championships at Allegany-Limestone in the Southern Tier.
Napoleon’s triumphs covered a wide range. She won the 800 meters (2:22.79), the 1,500 meters (4:52.08), the 100 high hurdles (16.40) and the high jump (5-2). Another A-L sophomore, Ashlyn Collins, won the 3,200, finishing 1:15 faster than the runner-up.
Napoleon, a sectional cross country champion last fall, had to be good to outpace the Allen sisters, the seniors from Southwestern who won five events between them.
Cassidy Allen broke her own New York State girls Division 2 record in the pole vault, clearing 13 feet, 6 inches. Her record was 13-3 set last March. She also won the 100 meters (12.62) and triple jump (35-11.75).
Sister Kayla won the 400 intermediate hurdles (1:10.90) and the triple jump (35.11.75), and finished second to Napoleon in the high jump. The Allen sisters have signed with the University of Akron.
Southwestern led the girls' team scoring with 124 points, followed by Portville (81) and Allegany-Limestone (73).
Led by junior Trenton Shutters, Southwestern also topped the team scoring on the boys’ side. The Trojans had 183 points. Allegany-Limestone had 130.
Shutters won the 800 in 2:01.06 and anchored victories in the 4x400 (3:34.85) and 4x800 (8:30.85) relays. Cleveland Hill won the other boys relay, the 4x100 (45.71).
Evanuel Cook of WNY Maritime Charter was one of two double winners in the boys' meet. He was first in the 100 (11.51) and 200 (23.13).
Lancaster won the Class AA boys title with 90 points, ahead of Orchard Park (76), Clarence (66) and Lockport (66). Clarence won the girls championship with 86 points, ahead of Frontier (77), Orchard Park (59) and Lockport (55).
Home favorite Jacob Brink of Allegany-Limestone also doubled in the 1,600 (4:40.52) and 3,200 (10.07.34). The host Gators also had first-place finishes from senior Zack Krenzel in the pole vault (10-6) and sophomore Anthony DeCapua in the high jump (5-11).
Southwestern’s other first-place finishes were from senior Miracle Berakhan in the 400 (51.44), senior Vance Alvarez in the triple jump (39-2.50) and junior Dontae Hoose in the shot put (46-2.50),
Buffalo area hurdlers swept as junior Thomas Padilla of Bennett won the 110 in 16.13 seconds and senior Matthew Mergenhagen of JFK was first in the 400 (1:00.88).
Senior Todd Wilson of JFK won the discus with a throw of 109-1.
In the girls' meet, Tapestry Charter of Buffalo showed off its usual group of outstanding sprinters. Senior Makhia Laster won the 200 in 25.67, shading Southwestern’s Cassidy Allen, who ran 25.77. Tapestry won the girls 4x100 relay in 51.48 seconds with a team of eighth-grader Janee Long, junior Nyrelle Simpson, eighth-grader Olivia Harris and Laster. Portville, with 400 winner Jenna Wyant running anchor, was second in 51.67. As further testament to Tapestry’s depth, Laster and Simpson finished second and third to Cassidy Allen in the 100.
Portville’s all-freshman unit edged Tapestry in the 4x400 in 4:29.59, with Wyant, Olivia Cook, Ava Haynes and Aryanna Hatch. Harris, Simpson and Laster were on the runner-up Tapestry quartet with freshman Aynsley Hazelton.
Haynes and Cook also ran on Portville’s winning 4x800 relay (11:13.87), with freshman Allison Smith on the lead and seventh-grader Samantha Bray as the anchor.
Senior Kayla Hervey of Cleveland Hill won the girls long jump with a leap of 15-0.75.
Silver Creek’s Alina Beadle, a senior, doubled in the shot put (33-10) and discus (83-1).