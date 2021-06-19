Napoleon wins four events, Southwestern teams triumph in Class C sectional meet

Sister Kayla won the 400 intermediate hurdles (1:10.90) and the triple jump (35.11.75), and finished second to Napoleon in the high jump. The Allen sisters have signed with the University of Akron.

Southwestern led the girls' team scoring with 124 points, followed by Portville (81) and Allegany-Limestone (73).

Led by junior Trenton Shutters, Southwestern also topped the team scoring on the boys’ side. The Trojans had 183 points. Allegany-Limestone had 130.

Shutters won the 800 in 2:01.06 and anchored victories in the 4x400 (3:34.85) and 4x800 (8:30.85) relays. Cleveland Hill won the other boys relay, the 4x100 (45.71).

Evanuel Cook of WNY Maritime Charter was one of two double winners in the boys' meet. He was first in the 100 (11.51) and 200 (23.13).

Lancaster boys, Clarence girls cap off season with Section VI Class AA championships Lancaster won the Class AA boys title with 90 points, ahead of Orchard Park (76), Clarence (66) and Lockport (66). Clarence won the girls championship with 86 points, ahead of Frontier (77), Orchard Park (59) and Lockport (55).

Home favorite Jacob Brink of Allegany-Limestone also doubled in the 1,600 (4:40.52) and 3,200 (10.07.34). The host Gators also had first-place finishes from senior Zack Krenzel in the pole vault (10-6) and sophomore Anthony DeCapua in the high jump (5-11).

Southwestern’s other first-place finishes were from senior Miracle Berakhan in the 400 (51.44), senior Vance Alvarez in the triple jump (39-2.50) and junior Dontae Hoose in the shot put (46-2.50),