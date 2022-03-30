Multiple Section VI wrestlers named All-Americans by NHSCA

LaPlante is coming off a season in which he placed fifth at 132 pounds in Division I in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships in Albany. He won the ECIC title, the Section VI Class A title and the Division I state qualifier.

Also in the middle school division, Southwestern’s Tavio Hoose, an eighth-grader, finished fifth at 180 pounds.

After winning his first match, he lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Cash Colbert of Virginia, 10-6. Hoose bounced back by winning his next two matches before losing to Alabama’s Brennen Yamane 12-4 in the consolation semifinals. He earned fifth place with a 10-4 victory against J.J. DiMonte of Maryland. Hoose won the Division II state qualifier and the Class C/D sectional title at 172 pounds.

Starpoint's Gage LaPlante won his first three matches in the 138-pound bracket among sophomores. He lost to eventual runner-up Collin Guffey of California, 9-6, via sudden victory decision. LaPlante would then lose to Rhode Island’s Gabriel Bouyssou by fall at 3:19 in the All-America round.

The Section VI Class A champion at 145 pounds, Gage LaPlante placed seventh in the state championships in March.