Multiple Section VI wrestlers named All-Americans by NHSCA

Three Western New York wrestlers were named All-Americans at the 33rd annual National High School Coaching Association’s Nationals in Virginia Beach, Va.
A total of 43 wrestlers from New York State earned All-America designation last weekend by placing in the top eight in their respective divisions (middle school, freshman, sophomore, junior, senior and girls).
Starpoint had a pair of All-Americans and another wrestler who just missed.
JR Leuer finished fifth at 106 pounds to earn honors among juniors. Leuer won his first two matches, including a 13-4 decision in the round of 16. He lost by fall in the quarterfinals to West Virginia’s Matthew Dolan, but won his next two matches in the consolation rounds by 2-0 decision and 4-1 decision. He then lost to Bryson Terrell of Tennessee by 10-2 major decision in the consolation semifinals, but rebounded to beat Montana's Ethan Burkhardt by 6-1 decision in the fifth-place match.
Leuer was second in the Section VI Class A championships this past season and third in the Division II state qualifier.
Competing at 127 pounds in the middle school division, Starpoint eighth-grader Griffin LaPlante placed eighth. He dominated in his first two matches, with a pair of technical falls. He then lost in the quarterfinals to finalist Jackson Butler from Pennsylvania in a 12-10 decision. He then dropped a 4-3 decision to Missouri’s Chance Rubie in the seventh-place match.
LaPlante is coming off a season in which he placed fifth at 132 pounds in Division I in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships in Albany. He won the ECIC title, the Section VI Class A title and the Division I state qualifier.
Also in the middle school division, Southwestern’s Tavio Hoose, an eighth-grader, finished fifth at 180 pounds.
After winning his first match, he lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Cash Colbert of Virginia, 10-6. Hoose bounced back by winning his next two matches before losing to Alabama’s Brennen Yamane 12-4 in the consolation semifinals. He earned fifth place with a 10-4 victory against J.J. DiMonte of Maryland. Hoose won the Division II state qualifier and the Class C/D sectional title at 172 pounds.
Starpoint's Gage LaPlante won his first three matches in the 138-pound bracket among sophomores. He lost to eventual runner-up Collin Guffey of California, 9-6, via sudden victory decision. LaPlante would then lose to Rhode Island’s Gabriel Bouyssou by fall at 3:19 in the All-America round.
The Section VI Class A champion at 145 pounds, Gage LaPlante placed seventh in the state championships in March.
At 285 pounds among seniors, Lockport’s Stefaan Fearon won his first two matches by narrow decisions, 5-3 and 5-4, but lost in the quarterfinals by fall to Rhode Island’s Adolfo Betancur in 2:46. Fearon would then lose in the All-America round to Nevada’s Nathan Glass by fall in 2:10. In the consolation round of 16, Glass eliminated Niagara Falls’ Trevon Matthews by a 3-1 decision and went on finish seventh.