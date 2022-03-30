 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Multiple Section VI wrestlers named All-Americans by NHSCA
0 comments

Multiple Section VI wrestlers named All-Americans by NHSCA

Support this work for $1 a month
Section VI wrestling team duals

Starpoint's James Leuer beats Lancaster's Alex Monile in points in the 118-pound class of the Section VI Division 1 finals at Lancaster High School.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Three Western New York wrestlers were named All-Americans at the 33rd annual National High School Coaching Association’s Nationals in Virginia Beach, Va. 

A total of 43 wrestlers from New York State earned All-America designation last weekend by placing in the top eight in their respective divisions (middle school, freshman, sophomore, junior, senior and girls).

Starpoint had a pair of All-Americans and another wrestler who just missed.

JR Leuer finished fifth at 106 pounds to earn honors among juniors. Leuer won his first two matches, including a 13-4 decision in the round of 16. He lost by fall in the quarterfinals to West Virginia’s Matthew Dolan, but won his next two matches in the consolation rounds by 2-0 decision and 4-1 decision. He then lost to Bryson Terrell of Tennessee by 10-2 major decision in the consolation semifinals, but rebounded to beat Montana's Ethan Burkhardt by 6-1 decision in the fifth-place match. 

Leuer was second in the Section VI Class A championships this past season and third in the Division II state qualifier. 

Competing at 127 pounds in the middle school division, Starpoint eighth-grader Griffin LaPlante placed eighth. He dominated in his first two matches, with a pair of technical falls. He then lost in the quarterfinals to finalist Jackson Butler from Pennsylvania in a 12-10 decision. He then dropped a 4-3 decision to Missouri’s Chance Rubie in the seventh-place match.

LaPlante is coming off a season in which he placed fifth at 132 pounds in Division I in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships in Albany. He won the ECIC title, the Section VI Class A title and the Division I state qualifier.

Also in the middle school division, Southwestern’s Tavio Hoose, an eighth-grader, finished fifth at 180 pounds.

After winning his first match, he lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Cash Colbert of Virginia, 10-6. Hoose bounced back by winning his next two matches before losing to Alabama’s Brennen Yamane 12-4 in the consolation semifinals. He earned fifth place with a 10-4 victory against J.J. DiMonte of Maryland. Hoose won the Division II state qualifier and the Class C/D sectional title at 172 pounds.

Starpoint's Gage LaPlante won his first three matches in the 138-pound bracket among sophomores. He lost to eventual runner-up Collin Guffey of California, 9-6, via sudden victory decision. LaPlante would then lose to Rhode Island’s Gabriel Bouyssou by fall at 3:19 in the All-America round.

The Section VI Class A champion at 145 pounds, Gage LaPlante placed seventh in the state championships in March. 

At 285 pounds among seniors, Lockport’s Stefaan Fearon won his first two matches by narrow decisions, 5-3 and 5-4, but lost in the quarterfinals by fall to Rhode Island’s Adolfo Betancur in 2:46. Fearon would then lose in the All-America round to Nevada’s Nathan Glass by fall in 2:10. In the consolation round of 16, Glass eliminated Niagara Falls’ Trevon Matthews by a 3-1 decision and went on finish seventh.

The Section VI Class AA winner, Fearon went on to finish fourth in the state meet, the first Lockport wrestler to place since 2017. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods could make return at Masters

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch
High School

2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch

  • Updated

With the boys lacrosse season underway, here is a look at some players to watch, listed in no particular order, led by five underclassmen who were named to the Coaches All-Western New York first team last spring.

Final rankings in WNY girls basketball polls
High School

Final rankings in WNY girls basketball polls

  • Updated

Cardinal O'Hara won its ninth consecutive Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association title, and ends its season at No. 1 in The Buffalo News' final girls basketball large schools rankings for the 2021-'22 season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News