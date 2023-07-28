Multiple Section VI teams were recognized as schools of distinction or schools of excellence by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association for the 2022-23 academic year.

Schools apply for School of Distinction recognition by having 100% of their varsity teams qualify and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their respective seasons.

To earn the School of Excellence, 75% of a school’s varsity teams must qualify and be awarded the Scholar-Athlete team award.

Almost 630 schools across the state participated in the Scholar-Athlete program, which encompasses 80% of NYSPHSAA membership.

Eight Section VI schools were among the 84 schools statewide that earned the School of Distinction Award. Thirty schools from WNY were among the 219 schools that earned the School of Excellence Award.

Schools of Distinction: Alden, Lancaster, Lewiston-Porter, Lockport, Medina, Panama, Randolph and Wilson.

Schools of Excellence: Albion, Allegany-Limestone, Depew, East Aurora, Eden, Ellicottville, Fredonia, Hamburg, Holland, Iroquois, Jamestown, Kenmore East, Maple Grove, Maryvale, Newfane, Niagara-Wheatfield, North Collins, North Tonawanda, Olean, Orchard Park, Pioneer, Portville, Roy-Hart, Springville, Starpoint, West Seneca East, West Seneca West, Williamsville East, Williamsville North, Williamsville South.