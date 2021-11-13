Msgr. Martin High School Athletic Association A Division football final preview

Who: St. Francis Red Raiders (5-3) vs. Canisius Crusaders (6-3)
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Polian Family Field, St. Francis High School, Hamburg
Live stream: wnyathletics.com
Championship game history: Canisius is 8-4 in the title game under the association’s current playoff format. The Crusaders have won titles at St. Francis’ expense in 2020, 2019 and 2016. They also won the crown in 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2014. St. Francis is 8-6 in the final, last winning the title in 2018 against Canisius.
Where they rank: St. Francis is No. 1 in The Buffalo News' large school poll and 13th in the state Sportswriters’ poll. Canisius is ranked second in The News' poll and 16th in the state.
Coaches: Jerry Smith, St. Francis, 33rd season (176-144-4). Bryan Gorman, Canisius, first season (6-3).
St. Francis key players: Jr. RB/LB Ricardo Kidd (180-965-8); Jr. QB Steve Otremba Jr. (85-153-916-7; 3 rushing TDs); Sr. DB Kimal Clark (53 tackles, 3 INT); Sr. DE Jimmy Scott (31 tackles, 5 sacks).
Canisius key players: Sr. QB Tyler Baker (145-232-1,913-16, 53 carries-361-6); Jr. RB Cureem Hathcock (70-367-6); Sr. RB/S Lamar Thomas (23-230-4, 45 tackles); Jr. WR Mike Doctor (38-711-7); Sr. LB Nick Ciriello (91 tackles, 10 TFL).
How they got here: Canisius defeated St. Joe’s 35-0 in a semifinal contest. St. Francis earned a bye into the final by defeating Canisius 22-15 in overtime Oct. 23.
Pre-snap read: The strength of this St. Francis team is defense. It held Canisius to its season low in points and has performed well against the heavyweights on its schedule. The Red Raiders must keep that up if they want to end Canisius’ reign as association and state champions. Offensively, ground and pound with a little play action worked the last time for the Red Raiders against Canisius. Why change things?
Canisius has to establish a run game against the Raiders in order to keep the pass rush on Tyler Baker at bay, which it failed to do last month.
Should be interesting. In 2018 and 2019, the team that won the regular-season matchup lost the playoff tilt.
Next: The champion advances to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association final and will face the New York City Catholic League playoff champion at a time to be determined. The New York City champion hosts this season.