Mount's Kayla Hall, Nardin girls and St. Francis boys shine at All-Catholic track meet

Kayla Hall smiled so much when asked about her record-setting effort in the 400 meters Sunday at the All-Catholic Championships that one could have thought that was her lone highlight from the meet.
The Mount St. Mary junior had other reasons to beam with pride, although the 400 was foremost on her mind.
Hall was the only athlete, male or female, to win three individual titles at the annual season-ending Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association track and field event at Polian Family Field at St. Francis High School.
Hall also captured the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the 100 a surprising win in her mind considering it’s the third time she’s run the race this season. She posted a time of 13.03 seconds in the 100 and 26.01 in the 200.
But the victory in the 400 tasted sweet. That’s because it was the title Hall just missed winning as a freshman. On Sunday, not only did Hall win it, she posted a better time than the 2019 champion. Hall did it in a meet record 57.91 seconds.
“That was my goal,” said Hall, who hopes Division I colleges notice her 400 time. “This is my first time winning three titles (in a meet like this), so I’m very, very happy and just ready to keep on going.”
Unfortunately, this is the end of the scholastic campaign for the Monsignor Martin track and field athletes. The All-Catholic meet usually serves as qualifier for the annual New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship meet, but the Covid-19 pandemic, which wiped out the 2020 spring sports season, resulted in the cancellation of all state championship events this school year.
The fact there’s a season meant everything to the competitors, especially the Nardin Academy girls team and St. Francis’ boys squad.
Nardin, the regular-season champion, captured its fourth straight All-Catholic Meet team title. On the boys side, St. Francis broke its program record for points amassed during the meet with 221 in capturing its third straight All-Catholic title.
In the girls 400, Hall finished ahead of Sacred Heart’s Madelynne Flattery (59.6) and Nardin freshman Jada Kenner (1:00.75). Kenner earned the distinction as fastest high school girl in New York State as a seventh grader by winning the state Federation 100- and 200-meter championship races while with Tapestry Charter School.
On Sunday, Hall earned the right to be called the fastest girl in the MMHSAA.
“I was actually very nervous because I definitely seen her times and I’ve seen her at previous events and I’m very glad I held her off,” Hall said.
Meanwhile, Kenner said she is bouncing back from a hamstring injury she suffered during warmup before the Gators’ first meet of the season. That limited her during this shortened track and field season. She participated in just two events Sunday but helped the Gators, who finished with 126 points, punctuate their victory by 50 points ahead of runner-up Nichols. She anchored the team's 4x400 relay triumph in 4:16.27. The team won that race by more than six seconds.
Nardin captured first place in seven of 13 events. Taylor Seitz (800), MK Hartigan (1,500) and Emma Sgroi (3,000) were individual winners who were part of relays that also triumphed as the Gators swept the 4x800, 4x400 and 4x100. Clare Rados won the discus.
“It was a great team effort. We had about 20 kids scoring on the varsity side, so it was a full team effort,” Nardin coach Rich Skrabucha said.
Laura O’Brien of St. Mary’s (triple jump) and Jenna Capolupo (long jump) were the other All-Catholic girls winners.
Duquesne-bound Canisius senior Derek Baker was the lone individual double-winner in the boys meet, capturing the 200 and 400 in 22.75 and 50.52 seconds, respectively.
St. Francis athletes won nine events. Michael Durski (100) and Joe Pivarunas (1,600) also aided the winning efforts on two relay teams for the Red Raiders. James Hoffman was a member of all three winning relay teams for St. Francis. Aidan Thomas (triple jump), Marcus Harrison (discus), Zachary Jaworski (shot) also won individual events for the Red Raiders.
Nichols’ Austin Bares (800) and Cardinal O’Hara’s Henry Smith (3,200) were the other individual event winners.
“The competition in the league is really tough, so to be able to have that type of streak in any capacity is tough,” said St. Francis coach Steve Otremba of winning three straight regular-season and All-Catholic team titles. “We just had a bunch of kids who came to practice and worked. It was really important to a lot of the guys who are track athletes to get our season in. When we got going it all came together. … It was challenging in what we had to overcome but at the end of the day the kids were just unbelievable and it was just a pleasure to work with them this past year.”