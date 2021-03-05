Mount St. Mary's wins All-Catholic girls bowling title

The Mount St. Mary’s girls won the All-Catholic Bowling Championships at Classic Lanes Thursday by 100 pins over second-place Sacred Heart.

Mount St. Mary's, which also won the regular-season championship, had a 652 regular game total and 742 Baker game total for a pinfall of 1,394 overall. Sacred Heart had totals of 577-717-1294.

Rounding out the five-team field were Cardinal O’Hara (1,288 combined pinfall), Nardin (1,287) and Buffalo Seminary (956).

Emma Perry of Nardin was the All-Catholic League MVP. She is on the All-Catholic first team along with Olivia Beamer and Heather Forster of Mount St. Mary’s, Lily Panepinto of Sacred Heart and Taylor Ford-Wiorkowski of Cardinal O’Hara.

Beamer had the league high average of 144.12 and Perry the league high game of 193.

MSM’s Unique Allen and Cassie Hickey made the second team along with O’Hara’s Lexi Randall, Anna Donner of Sacred Heart and Brooke Eggers of Nardin.

Randall had the league-high series of 489.