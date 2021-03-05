 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount St. Mary's wins All-Catholic girls bowling title
0 comments

Mount St. Mary's wins All-Catholic girls bowling title

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
All-Catholic bowling championship

Mount St. Mary's bowlers Cassie Hickey, Unique Allen, Olivia Beamer, Heather Forster, Reagan Mackinnon, Bailey Blanchard after winning the All-Catholic girls bowling championships at Classic Lanes on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Mount St. Mary’s girls won the All-Catholic Bowling Championships at Classic Lanes Thursday by 100 pins over second-place Sacred Heart.

Mount St. Mary's, which also won the regular-season championship, had a 652 regular game total and 742 Baker game total for a pinfall of 1,394 overall. Sacred Heart had totals of 577-717-1294.

Rounding out the five-team field were Cardinal O’Hara (1,288 combined pinfall), Nardin (1,287) and Buffalo Seminary (956).

Emma Perry of Nardin was the All-Catholic League MVP. She is on the All-Catholic first team along with Olivia Beamer and Heather Forster of Mount St. Mary’s, Lily Panepinto of Sacred Heart and Taylor Ford-Wiorkowski of Cardinal O’Hara.

Beamer had the league high average of 144.12 and Perry the league high game of 193.

MSM’s Unique Allen and Cassie Hickey made the second team along with O’Hara’s Lexi Randall, Anna Donner of Sacred Heart and Brooke Eggers of Nardin.

Randall had the league-high series of 489.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Woods 'awake, responsive' after car wreck surgery

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News