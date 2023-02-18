Mount St. Mary’s senior Jenna Capolupo has added a state Catholic indoor long jump championship to the outdoor title she won last spring.
Capolupo jumped 16 feet, 11 inches Saturday at the state CHSAA Intersectional Championships on Staten Island. She beat runner-up Stephanie Derkovitz, of Nardin, by 4 inches.
Capolupo, who won the state Catholic outdoor title with a jump of 17-4¼, did not compete in the long jump at the indoor state event last February but was fourth in the 55-meter dash, an event in which she holds the school record.
Lauren Payne of St. Mary’s was second in the shot put, and teammate Alexandra Packard was third in the weight throw.
Nardin had three fifth-place finishes, with Derkovitz in the 55 meters (7.59), All-Catholic cross country winner Fiona Murphy in the 1,500 (10:58.55) and Margherita Zago in the 55-meter hurdles (9.56).
Among Monsignor Martin boys, senior Braden Dunn of St. Mary’s had the best placement, second in the long jump (20-8). St. Francis senior Andrew Krug was fourth in the long jump (20-1.75) and third in the triple jump (41-7.75).
Romeo Valle of St. Francis was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 45 feet, ¼ inch.
