More than 30 Western New York softball players named to all-state teams

More than 30 softball players from Western New York highlighted the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches' Organization for Girls Sports 2021 all-state softball teams, which were released this week.

Williamsville East teammates Ella Wesolowski and Summer Clark were named the Class A co-players of the year; Wesolowski is a sophomore catcher and Clark is a senior pitcher who will play at Syracuse next season.

Clark also earned the Class A honors in 2019, sharing the player of the year with Lauren Kersch from Ballston Spa.

Eight Class AA softball players in Section VI were named as all-state selections.

Clarence pitcher Julianne Bolton, who will play at Massachusetts next season, was a first-team selection and was one of three players from Clarence named. Second baseman Mary Blajszczak was a third-team pick, and outfielder Ella Pawlowski was a seventh-team choice.

Lancaster had three selections: outfielder Samantha Weber (second team), shortstop Brooke Frass (fourth team) and pitcher Madison Balk (eighth team).

Niagara Falls outfielder Abbey Roeser was a seventh-team selection, and Williamsville North pitcher Sarah Parzych was an eighth-team selection.