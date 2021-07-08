More than 30 Western New York softball players named to all-state teams

More than 30 softball players from Western New York highlighted the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches' Organization for Girls Sports 2021 all-state softball teams, which were released this week.
Williamsville East teammates Ella Wesolowski and Summer Clark were named the Class A co-players of the year; Wesolowski is a sophomore catcher and Clark is a senior pitcher who will play at Syracuse next season.
Clark also earned the Class A honors in 2019, sharing the player of the year with Lauren Kersch from Ballston Spa.
Eight Class AA softball players in Section VI were named as all-state selections.
Clarence pitcher Julianne Bolton, who will play at Massachusetts next season, was a first-team selection and was one of three players from Clarence named. Second baseman Mary Blajszczak was a third-team pick, and outfielder Ella Pawlowski was a seventh-team choice.
Lancaster had three selections: outfielder Samantha Weber (second team), shortstop Brooke Frass (fourth team) and pitcher Madison Balk (eighth team).
Niagara Falls outfielder Abbey Roeser was a seventh-team selection, and Williamsville North pitcher Sarah Parzych was an eighth-team selection.
In Class A, Wesolowski and Clark were named to the first team. Niagara-Wheatfield shortstop Elanna Lysiak was a second-team pick; Grand Island catcher Haley Coombs and Williamsville East shortstop Abbie Stellrecht were third-team picks; Nardin pitcher Julianna Verni was on the fourth team; Iroquois pitcher Maggie Lenda on the fifth team; and Grand Island pitcher Isabelle Pezdek on the sixth team.
In Class B, Eden pitchers Marissa Calloway and Kaitlyn Schmitz were first-team selections; Lake Shore catcher Gabby Rodriguez was a second-team selection and Dunkirk pitcher Ashley Gotowka and Lake Shore outfielder Alyssa Chaplin were third-team picks. Depew catcher Mia Vanelli was a fourth-team selection; and City Honors shortstop Alyssa Wasielewski and Olean outfielder JoJo Gibbons were sixth-team picks.
Five area players were Class C all-state selections: St. Mary’s of Lancaster pitcher Anna Dovey (first team), St. Mary’s pitcher/first baseman Alex Packard (third team), Gowanda shortstop Zoey Kota (third team), Falconer pitcher Nicole Youngberg (fourth team) and Chautauqua Lake pitcher Olivia Herrington (fifth team).
Four area players were Class D all-state selections: North Collins catcher Hailey Jasinski (first team), Panama pitcher Ashlyn Harvey (second team), Brocton pitcher Julianna Smith (fourth team) and Sherman shortstop Amaya Lewczyk (fourth team).