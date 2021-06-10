 Skip to main content
Monsignor Martin high school football schedules released
developing

Monsignor Martin high school football schedules released

Football: Canisius vs. St. Francis (copy)

Canisius quarterback Tyler Baker will lead the Crusaders against St. Francis either Oct. 22 or 23, during Week 8.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

This is a developing story.

Two-time defending Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association champion Canisius has several key returnees  for the coming football season.

The reigning state Catholic schools champion from 2019 will test itself with a challenging schedule this fall, while the smaller teams in the association have several opponents from Section VI in nonleague games.

The season begins with practices Aug. 23, while Week 1 games are set for Sept. 3-4.

Canisius opens at home against Rochester power McQuaid on Sept. 4. The following Saturday, it hosts defending Section VI Class B champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences.

Canisius’ final five games should be tough. The Crusaders take a trip to Boston to face B.C. High in Week 5. They also have games against Erie (Pa.), St. Francis and Cathedal Prep (Pa.).

MMHSAA runner-up St. Francis visits Liverpool of Syracuse in Week 1.

St. Joseph Collegiate Institute will face a Section VI Class A school, Sweet Home, Oct. 13 or 14.

