Monsignor Martin high school football schedules released

This is a developing story.

Two-time defending Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association champion Canisius has several key returnees for the coming football season.

The reigning state Catholic schools champion from 2019 will test itself with a challenging schedule this fall, while the smaller teams in the association have several opponents from Section VI in nonleague games.

The season begins with practices Aug. 23, while Week 1 games are set for Sept. 3-4.

Canisius opens at home against Rochester power McQuaid on Sept. 4. The following Saturday, it hosts defending Section VI Class B champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences.

Canisius’ final five games should be tough. The Crusaders take a trip to Boston to face B.C. High in Week 5. They also have games against Erie (Pa.), St. Francis and Cathedal Prep (Pa.).

MMHSAA runner-up St. Francis visits Liverpool of Syracuse in Week 1.

St. Joseph Collegiate Institute will face a Section VI Class A school, Sweet Home, Oct. 13 or 14.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.