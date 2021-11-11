Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association B Division final

Championship game history: St. Mary’s is making its second straight appearance. It defeated Timon-St. Jude last spring, 26-0. The Tigers won the title in 2019 and are 1-2 in the B final.

How they got here: St. Mary’s earned spot by having the best record for B Division teams, while Timon had second best mark in division.

Pre-snap read: Timon needs to stop the run, control the ball on offense and win the turnover battle in order to pull out the win over a St. Mary’s team that has run over opponents with its strong five-man line and stud of a running back in Christian Lewis, who has rushed for more than 300 yards in a game twice. St. Mary’s simply needs to avoid the killer mistake and get the ball to its athletes in space and watch them work their magic.