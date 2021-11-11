Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association B Division final

Who: St. Mary’s Lancers (7-1) vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude Tigers (2-5).
Where: 5 p.m. Friday at Depew.
Championship game history: St. Mary’s is making its second straight appearance. It defeated Timon-St. Jude last spring, 26-0. The Tigers won the title in 2019 and are 1-2 in the B final.
Rankings: St. Mary’s is ranked No. 7 in the Buffalo News’ small schools poll and ranked 25th in Class B in the state Sportswriters’ poll. Timon is unranked.
Coaches: Matthew Ard, St. Mary's, fourth season. Matt Weiser, Timon, first season.
St. Mary’s key players: Sr. RB Christian Lewis (156-1,896-20 TDs), Sr. QB Jayden Lewis (43-75-564-9 TDs; 37-395-6), Sr. WR Jack Bestpitch (17-198-3), Sr. WR Alex Ellison (6-160-3).
Timon-St. Jude key players: Sr. QB Jeff PIlarski (78-157-711-7 TDs), Fr. WR Gerald McCloud (18-213-1; 22 rushes-68), So. WR/LB Ethan O’Hara (11-56-1).
How they got here: St. Mary’s earned spot by having the best record for B Division teams, while Timon had second best mark in division.
Pre-snap read: Timon needs to stop the run, control the ball on offense and win the turnover battle in order to pull out the win over a St. Mary’s team that has run over opponents with its strong five-man line and stud of a running back in Christian Lewis, who has rushed for more than 300 yards in a game twice. St. Mary’s simply needs to avoid the killer mistake and get the ball to its athletes in space and watch them work their magic.