Monsignor Martin girls and boys volleyball playoffs set

The Monsignor Martin athletic association has set its playoff schedule for boys and girls volleyball to end the Fall II season.

In boys volleyball semifinals Wednesday, Canisius will host Cardinal O'Hara and St. Joe's will host St. Francis. Both matches begin at 5 p.m. The winners will meet for the championship at 5 p.m. Friday at the highest remaining seed.

Canisius is looking to win its 21st consecutive Monsignor Martin championship and enters the postseason at 14-0 overall and 9-0 in league play in the regular season.

In girls volleyball semifinals Wednesday, St. Mary's will host Mount Mercy and Sacred Heart will host Mount St. Mary. Both matches begin at 5 p.m. The winner will meet for the championship at 5 p.m. Friday at the highest remaining seed.

St. Mary's will attempt to win its 10th consecutive Monsignor Martin title. The Lancers went 6-0 in league play and did not lose a set. Sacred Heart is 5-1 and lost only three sets, in their matchup against St. Mary's.