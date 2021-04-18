 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monsignor Martin girls and boys volleyball playoffs set
0 comments

Monsignor Martin girls and boys volleyball playoffs set

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
1018067786 McCoy Sports Volleyball

Junior Courtney Kurkowiak seeks to lead St. Mary's to its 10th consecutive Monsignor Martin championship in girls volleyball. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Monsignor Martin athletic association has set its playoff schedule for boys and girls volleyball to end the Fall II season.

In boys volleyball semifinals Wednesday, Canisius will host Cardinal O'Hara and St. Joe's will host St. Francis. Both matches begin at 5 p.m. The winners will meet for the championship at 5 p.m. Friday at the highest remaining seed.

Canisius is looking to win its 21st consecutive Monsignor Martin championship and enters the postseason at 14-0 overall and 9-0 in league play in the regular season. 

In girls volleyball semifinals Wednesday, St. Mary's will host Mount Mercy and Sacred Heart will host Mount St. Mary. Both matches begin at 5 p.m. The winner will meet for the championship at 5 p.m. Friday at the highest remaining seed. 

St. Mary's will attempt to win its 10th consecutive Monsignor Martin title. The Lancers went 6-0 in league play and did not lose a set. Sacred Heart is 5-1 and lost only three sets, in their matchup against St. Mary's. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buffalo News girls basketball Players of the Year history (1993-2020)
High School

Buffalo News girls basketball Players of the Year history (1993-2020)

  • Updated

2018 Angel Parker, Cardinal O’Hara 2017 Anndea Zeigler, Cardinal O’Hara All-WNY girls basketball: Player of Year honor named after sports pioneer Pares 2016 Erica Martinsen, Williamsville East 2015 Chrisanna Green, Jamestown 2014 Jontay Walton, Cardinal O’Hara 2013 Cassie Oursler, Grand Island 2012 Katie Healy, Lancaster 2011 Kallie Banker, Grand Island 2010 Rachel Bantelman, Olean 2009 Erinne Cunningham, Jamestown 2008

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News