Monsignor Martin championships preview: St. Francis and Canisius, Timon and St. Mary's set to battle

Here are previews for this weekend's Monsignor Martin football championship games.

Division A

Who: St. Francis High School (5-3) vs. Canisius High School (5-5).

When, where: Friday, 7 p.m., St. Francis.

What to expect: Defending champion St. Francis had a bye to the championship game by beating St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute and Canisius in the regular season. The Red Raiders beat Canisius 36-13 on Oct. 22, a game St. Francis led 22-0 late in the first half.

St. Francis has won the last three meetings between the schools, including last year's championship game. The Crusaders' last win against the Red Raiders was in the Monsignor Martin final that ended the Fall II season in the spring of 2021.

St. Francis is led by quarterback Steve Otremba Jr., who has 78 completions and a completion percentage of 53%, along with 10 touchdowns.

St. Francis' focal point on offense has been the run game. Senior Ricardo Kidd leads the team with 168 carries for 1,060 yards, and is averaging 132.5 yards per game. Kidd has rushed for more than 100 yards in six of the team's eight games, and has eight touchdowns. Junior Terrence Pendergrass has 92 carries for 530 rushing yards. Pendergrass is averaging 66.3 rushing yards per game and has nine touchdowns.

Canisius returned to the championship game by beating St. Joe's 17-0 last week in the semifinals. In that game, the Crusaders started junior Vincent Zimmerman at quarterback for the second time this season. He has a completion percentage of .567.

Four Canisius players have at least 100 rushing yards – junior Dyrell Howard-Dolson (521), junior Nyzell Lash (347), sophomore Damari Yancey (272) and sophomore Jahyden Clark (108).

Division B

Who: St. Mary's High School(2-6) vs. Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School (5-3).

When, where: Saturday, 1 p.m., St. Joe's.

What to expect: It's a bounce-back season for Bishop Timon, as the team has its most wins since 2016.

Timon beat St. Mary's 39-14 in the regular season meeting Oct. 8.

Timon starts a freshman at quarterback, Dominic Anzalone, and he's produced in his first season with the Tigers. He has completed 52.7% of his passes, and has 10 touchdowns on the season.

His favorite targets have been sophomore Gerald McCloud and junior James McNeil Jr. McCloud has 30 receptions for 413 receiving yards and three touchdowns. McNeil has caught 24 passes for 324 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

On the ground, McNeil also leads the team in rushing with 53 carries, 484 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Two of those came against St. Mary's last month.

For St. Mary's, the quarterback is sophomore Sherred Bernard. He has completed 60.6% of his passes and has four touchdowns. The Lancers rely heavily on the legs of junior Marcus Johnson. He has 186 carries; the next highest total on the team is 30. Johnson has 1,296 rushing yards this season with five games of rushing for more than 100 yards and 10 touchdowns.