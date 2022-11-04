Monsignor Martin boys, girls soccer championship previews

Here are the capsules for Saturday's Monsignor Martin boys and girls soccer championship games.

Boys championship

Who: Canisius (12-3) vs. St. Joseph’s (14-5-1).

When, where: Saturday, 6 p.m., Canisius College.

What to expect: The Crusaders are on an eight-game winning streak and advanced to the final following a 2-0 win against St. Francis. Senior Jack Cosgrove leads the team with 12 goals and nine assists. Sophomore Ethan Manley is second on the team in both categories with eight a piece. Canisius, which lost the last two Martin finals to Nichols, is averaging 3.1 goals per game.

The Crusaders won both regular-season meetings against St. Joseph's, 1-0 at home and 2-1 on the road.

St. Joe's landed in the final by beating St. Mary’s 2-0 in the semifinals and is on a four-game winning streak.

Offensively, senior Dan Donovan has been the team’s leading producer with 21 goals, 11 assists, and 53 points. The Marauders are averaging 3.5 goals per match.

Girls A Division

Who: Nichols (12-5-1) vs. St. Mary’s (11-5-1).

When, where: Saturday, 4 p.m., Canisius College.

What to expect: Nichols shut out Sacred Heart 6-0 to advance to the final, and heads into the championship game on a season-high seven-game win streak.

Leading the Vikings has been junior Linda Ullmark, who is receiving interest from Division I college programs, with a team-high 41 goals and 12 assists. Ullmark is averaging 2.6 goals per game and has 94 points on the season.

St. Mary’s beat Nardin, 3-0, in the semifinals.

The Lancers, who have won two of the last three championships, are led by junior Teddie Osinski’s 11 goals and senior Claire DeAngelis’ 10 goals and school season-record 19 assists. As a team, St. Mary’s is averaging 3.2 goals per game.

Nichols and St. Mary's split the season series, with each winning via shutout.

Girls B Division

Who: Mount Mercy (9-3) vs. Mount St. Mary.

When, where: Saturday, 2 p.m. at Canisius College.

What to expect: Mount Mercy advanced to the final with a 7-0 victory over Cardinal O’Hara in the semifinals. The Magic have been one of the best teams in the league all season with a 6-1 division record.

The Magic are led by junior Rosalie Bandura’s team-high 20 goals and eight assists, along with senior Abigail Mailloux’s 13 goals and seven assists.

Mount St. Mary moved to the final with a 1-0 win over Buffalo Seminary as senior Jocelyn Stevenson scored on a free kick in overtime.

Mount Mercy swept the regular-season series against Mount Mercy with 1-0 and 3-1 victories.