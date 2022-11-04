 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monsignor Martin boys, girls soccer championship previews

  • Updated
Canisius St. Joe's Boys Soccer

Canisius player Nathan Leonard and St. Joe' John Grable chase a loose ball during the first half on Sept. 23, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the capsules for Saturday's Monsignor Martin boys and girls soccer championship games.

Boys championship

Who: Canisius (12-3) vs. St. Joseph’s (14-5-1).

When, where: Saturday, 6 p.m., Canisius College.

What to expect: The Crusaders are on an eight-game winning streak and advanced to the final following a 2-0 win against St. Francis. Senior Jack Cosgrove leads the team with 12 goals and nine assists. Sophomore Ethan Manley is second on the team in both categories with eight a piece. Canisius, which lost the last two Martin finals to Nichols, is averaging 3.1 goals per game. 

The Crusaders won both regular-season meetings against St. Joseph's, 1-0 at home and 2-1 on the road. 

St. Joe's landed in the final by beating St. Mary’s 2-0 in the semifinals and is on a four-game winning streak.

Offensively, senior Dan Donovan has been the team’s leading producer with 21 goals, 11 assists, and 53 points. The Marauders are averaging 3.5 goals per match.

Girls A Division

Who: Nichols (12-5-1) vs. St. Mary’s (11-5-1).

When, where: Saturday, 4 p.m., Canisius College.

What to expect: Nichols shut out Sacred Heart 6-0 to advance to the final, and heads into the championship game on a season-high seven-game win streak.

Leading the Vikings has been junior Linda Ullmark, who is receiving interest from Division I college programs, with a team-high 41 goals and 12 assists. Ullmark is averaging 2.6 goals per game and has 94 points on the season.

St. Mary’s beat Nardin, 3-0, in the semifinals.

The Lancers, who have won two of the last three championships, are led by junior Teddie Osinski’s 11 goals and senior Claire DeAngelis’ 10 goals and school season-record 19 assists. As a team, St. Mary’s is averaging 3.2 goals per game.

Nichols and St. Mary's split the season series, with each winning via shutout.

Girls B Division

Who: Mount Mercy (9-3) vs. Mount St. Mary.

When, where: Saturday, 2 p.m. at Canisius College.

What to expect: Mount Mercy advanced to the final with a 7-0 victory over Cardinal O’Hara in the semifinals. The Magic have been one of the best teams in the league all season with a 6-1 division record.

The Magic are led by junior Rosalie Bandura’s team-high 20 goals and eight assists, along with senior Abigail Mailloux’s 13 goals and seven assists.

Mount St. Mary moved to the final with a 1-0 win over Buffalo Seminary as senior Jocelyn Stevenson scored on a free kick in overtime. 

Mount Mercy swept the regular-season series against Mount Mercy with 1-0 and 3-1 victories.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

