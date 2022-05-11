 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monsignor Martin 2022 football schedule released

  • Updated
  • 0
Canisius St. Francis Football

St. Francis quarterback Steve Otremba celebrates a touchdown.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

The Monsignor Martin Athletic Association 2022 football schedule has been announced, with games beginning the weekend of Sept. 2.

St. Francis, coming off its first MMAA A Division playoff championship since 2018, is scheduled to open Sept. 9 at Kellenberg from Uniondale. The Red Raiders will face a championship game rematch at Canisius on Oct. 22.

Canisius, aiming for a fourth title in seven seasons, opens at Walsh Jesuit in Ohio on Sept. 2.

The Crusaders, under new coach Kraig Kurzanski, will face St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in their annual showdown Sept. 24 at St. Joe's, and then will face Lancaster on Sept. 30 in a much-anticipated public vs. private showdown. 

Two-time defending B Division champion St. Mary's opens against Franklinville-Ellicottville on Sept. 2. The Lancers host Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Oct. 7 or 8 in a title game rematch. 

The final games of the regular season are Oct. 28-29, leading into the Monsignor Martin playoffs. 

People are also reading…

Week 1

Sept. 2: Canisius at Walsh Jesuit (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: St. Joe's at Erie (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: St. Mary’s at Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: Timon at Fairport, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 2/3: Cardinal O’Hara at Attica

Week 2

Sept. 9: St. Andrew’s (Ontario) at Timon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: St. Francis at Kellenberg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Huron Heights (Ontario) at St. Mary's

Sept. 9/10: Canisius vs. Aquinas

Sept. 9/10: Cardinal O’Hara vs. Letchworth/Warsaw

Sept. 10: St. Michael’s (Ontario) at St. Joe’s, 2 p.m. 

Week 3

Sept. 17: St. Francis at Rush Henrietta, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17: Huron Heights at Timon, 2 p.m.

Sept. 17: Upper Canada (Ontario) at St. Joe's, 2 p.m.

Sept. 16/17: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences at Canisius 

Sept 16-17:  St. Andrew’s (Ontario) at St. Mary's

Sept 16-17: St. Michael’s (Ontario) at Cardinal O'Hara

Week 4

Sept. 23: Cathedral Prep (Pa.) at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23-24: Cardinal O’Hara at St. Mary’s

Sept. 24: Canisius at St. Joe’s, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24: Timon at Attica, 1 p.m.

Week 5

Sept. 30: Canisius at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: St. Francis at Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: Cardinal O’Hara at Akron, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: Timon vs. Le Roy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: St. Joe’s at St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Week 6

Oct. 7: Canisius at Washington (Massillon, Ohio), 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: St. Francis at Erie (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 7-8: Timon at. St. Mary’s

Oct. 8: Cardinal O’Hara at St. Joe’s, 1 p.m.

Week 7

Oct. 14: Cardinal O’Hara at Bishop Timon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15: Erie (Pa.) at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15: St. Joe’s at St. Francis, 1 p.m.

Week 8

Oct. 22: St. Francis at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22: St. Andrews (Ontario) at St. Joe’s, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22: St. Mary’s at CSP, 1 p.m., at Sherman High School

Oct. 22: Chautauqua Lake at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.

Week 9

Oct. 28: St. Joe’s at Bishop Timon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: St. Francis at McDowell (Erie, Pa.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: St. Mary’s at Erie (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 29: Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.) at Canisius, 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News