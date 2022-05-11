Monsignor Martin 2022 football schedule released

The Monsignor Martin Athletic Association 2022 football schedule has been announced, with games beginning the weekend of Sept. 2.

St. Francis, coming off its first MMAA A Division playoff championship since 2018, is scheduled to open Sept. 9 at Kellenberg from Uniondale. The Red Raiders will face a championship game rematch at Canisius on Oct. 22.

Canisius, aiming for a fourth title in seven seasons, opens at Walsh Jesuit in Ohio on Sept. 2.

The Crusaders, under new coach Kraig Kurzanski, will face St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute in their annual showdown Sept. 24 at St. Joe's, and then will face Lancaster on Sept. 30 in a much-anticipated public vs. private showdown.

Two-time defending B Division champion St. Mary's opens against Franklinville-Ellicottville on Sept. 2. The Lancers host Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Oct. 7 or 8 in a title game rematch.

The final games of the regular season are Oct. 28-29, leading into the Monsignor Martin playoffs.

Week 1

Sept. 2: Canisius at Walsh Jesuit (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: St. Joe's at Erie (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: St. Mary’s at Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: Timon at Fairport, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 2/3: Cardinal O’Hara at Attica

Week 2

Sept. 9: St. Andrew’s (Ontario) at Timon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: St. Francis at Kellenberg, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Huron Heights (Ontario) at St. Mary's

Sept. 9/10: Canisius vs. Aquinas

Sept. 9/10: Cardinal O’Hara vs. Letchworth/Warsaw

Sept. 10: St. Michael’s (Ontario) at St. Joe’s, 2 p.m.

Week 3

Sept. 17: St. Francis at Rush Henrietta, 1 p.m.

Sept. 17: Huron Heights at Timon, 2 p.m.

Sept. 17: Upper Canada (Ontario) at St. Joe's, 2 p.m.

Sept. 16/17: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences at Canisius

Sept 16-17: St. Andrew’s (Ontario) at St. Mary's

Sept 16-17: St. Michael’s (Ontario) at Cardinal O'Hara

Week 4

Sept. 23: Cathedral Prep (Pa.) at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23-24: Cardinal O’Hara at St. Mary’s

Sept. 24: Canisius at St. Joe’s, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24: Timon at Attica, 1 p.m.

Week 5

Sept. 30: Canisius at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: St. Francis at Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: Cardinal O’Hara at Akron, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: Timon vs. Le Roy, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: St. Joe’s at St. Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Week 6

Oct. 7: Canisius at Washington (Massillon, Ohio), 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: St. Francis at Erie (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 7-8: Timon at. St. Mary’s

Oct. 8: Cardinal O’Hara at St. Joe’s, 1 p.m.

Week 7

Oct. 14: Cardinal O’Hara at Bishop Timon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15: Erie (Pa.) at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Oct. 15: St. Joe’s at St. Francis, 1 p.m.

Week 8

Oct. 22: St. Francis at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22: St. Andrews (Ontario) at St. Joe’s, 1 p.m.

Oct. 22: St. Mary’s at CSP, 1 p.m., at Sherman High School

Oct. 22: Chautauqua Lake at Cardinal O’Hara, 1 p.m.

Week 9

Oct. 28: St. Joe’s at Bishop Timon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: St. Francis at McDowell (Erie, Pa.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: St. Mary’s at Erie (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 29: Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.) at Canisius, 7 p.m.

