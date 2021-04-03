 Skip to main content
Mission accomplished: O'Hara girls repeat as top large school; Depew is No. 1 small school
Cardinal O'Hara's Aaliyah Parker scores two points over St. Mary's Sydney Ottomano in the second half of the Monsignor Martin final. Parker was game MVP.

 James P. McCoy

The Cardinal O’Hara girls’ basketball team achieved its mission.

The Lady Hawks extended their reign as Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association playoff champions to eight consecutive years. And they did it by beating all comers during a Covid-19 pandemic impacted season.

St. Joe's, Bishop Timon-St. Jude earn top spots in final boys basketball polls of season

Their last award for achieving these feats – the No. 1 ranking in the final Buffalo News large schools’ poll.

Cardinal O’Hara (14-0) captured its second straight large schools poll championship and fifth in six years. The Hawks did it in wire-to-wire fashion. Section VI Class B-1 champion Depew finished first in the small schools’ poll.

This is the sixth time in eight years the Hawks have finished atop The News' large schools’ poll.

O’Hara proved to be the best team in the area and left no doubts.

The Hawks defeated No. 2 St. Mary’s of Lancaster in all three meetings between the teams. The first was a five-point nail-biter – a game the Lancers could have won had they had some shots not rimmed out. O’Hara followed with wins by 10 and 16 points in the other meetings with St. Mary’s, with the latter being the Monsignor Martin final.

O’Hara also hit the road and defeated eventual Class A-2 champion Amherst, 72-57. A nonleaguer against Williamsville South fell through because of a scheduling conflict. The Monsignor Martin playoffs began earlier than the ending of the public schools’ regular season.

“This year to me was a special year because of everything that happened over the last year,” Hawks coach Nick O’Neil said. “The girls wanted to leave a legacy knowing we couldn’t get to states or federation to prove we were the best team in the state. The only thing we had control over was winning all our games and showing we’re still the best team in the area and still a tough out for people in any other parts of the state.”

Amherst finished third, Class A-1 champion Hamburg fourth and Williamsville South fifth.

Depew went 16-2 en route to winning the Section VI Class B-1 title. The Wildcats faced three teams that reached the championship game of their respective section classification.

Depew’s losses came against eventual Class AA champion Clarence, 51-45, and an early defeat to East Aurora, 48-39. The Wildcats avenged the latter defeat twice, winning the third and final meeting in the B-1 championship game, 58-52.

Depew captured all three first-place votes from pollsters. Unbeaten Class C-2 champion Randolph (18-0) finished second, three points behind but five spots better than in the previous week’s poll.

Southwestern, which won its fourth consecutive Class B-2 title, jumped to third in the final poll after being ninth before the sectionals. East Aurora was fourth and City Honors, whose only loss came in the B-1 semifinals to East Aurora, was fifth.

Large schools

First-place votes in parentheses
 
Rk. Team  Rec.Pts.  Prev.
 1. Cardinal O'Hara (3) 15-0 30  1
 2. St. Mary's 11-3  27   2 
 3. Amherst 15-3 24  4
 4. Hamburg   14-3 20   5 
 5. Williamsville South   9-4 16   3  
 6. Clarence   14-4 15   8
 7. Iroquois  15-4 13  9 
 8. Lancaster  13-1 11  6 
 9. Lewiston-Porter  13-1  6  7
10. Sacred Heart  6-4   3 10T 

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers)

Small schools 

First-place votes in parentheses
 
Rk. Team Rec. Pts.  Prev.
 1. Depew (3)  16-2 30 1 
 2. Randolph 18-0  27  7 
 3. Southwestern  14-3 24  9 
 4. East Aurora  14-3 21  3t 
 5. City Honors  15-1 13  2 
 6t. Eden  15-2 12  3t
 6t. Sherman  12-3  12  NR 
 8. Chautauqua Lake  12-2  9  5
 9. Frewsburg   9-4  8  NR 
 10. Nardin    8-5  4  8 

Others receiving votes: Wilson (12-1) 3, Holland (10-3) 2.

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Matt Spielman (Post-Journal)

