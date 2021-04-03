Mission accomplished: O'Hara girls repeat as top large school; Depew is No. 1 small school

“This year to me was a special year because of everything that happened over the last year,” Hawks coach Nick O’Neil said. “The girls wanted to leave a legacy knowing we couldn’t get to states or federation to prove we were the best team in the state. The only thing we had control over was winning all our games and showing we’re still the best team in the area and still a tough out for people in any other parts of the state.”

Amherst finished third, Class A-1 champion Hamburg fourth and Williamsville South fifth.

Depew went 16-2 en route to winning the Section VI Class B-1 title. The Wildcats faced three teams that reached the championship game of their respective section classification.

Depew’s losses came against eventual Class AA champion Clarence, 51-45, and an early defeat to East Aurora, 48-39. The Wildcats avenged the latter defeat twice, winning the third and final meeting in the B-1 championship game, 58-52.

Depew captured all three first-place votes from pollsters. Unbeaten Class C-2 champion Randolph (18-0) finished second, three points behind but five spots better than in the previous week’s poll.