Milt's Memories: Jerry Stockman, umpire and Monsignor Martin leader

Many years ago, the members of the News Blues softball team were surprised at who showed up to umpire their game in the Saturday morning Buffalo Media Coed League at Houghton Park.
To their amazement, it was Jerry Stockman.
Why would the umpire considered the best at the time in the Buffalo area come out on a Saturday morning to call a game for a bunch of duffers, wannabes and never-weres.
Why not?
Stockman, who died in December at age 90, was a sports official for all seasons. In the fall, it was soccer, then basketball in the winter and baseball and softball in the spring and summer.
Stockman was so good behind the plate that Vince McNamara, president of the New York-Penn League, used him whenever he was available. Stockman also filled in for the Triple-A International League. It's said either league would have welcomed him full time if he wanted to spend his summers on the road and in hotel rooms.
"He should have been a major-league umpire," the late McNamara once said.
Chances are if you played, coached or watched a sports event in Buffalo in the 1960s, '70s and '80s, Stockman called one of those games. Also, he was director of boys athletics for the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association for 32 years before his retirement in 1993.
Like many others in this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, Stockman's passing on Dec. 21 did not receive a lot of notice. The few who knew of it, heard by word of mouth.
Before email and smartphones, local umpires would learn their game assignments in the Daily Ballcard that was published in the Courier-Express and The Buffalo News. Usually, code or nicknames were used to identify the men in blue.
"Stockman and Barretta" got the most important lead assignments in the Muny AAA League, AAABA and sectional high school and college games.
"Jerry thought I looked like Robert Blake in the television series, 'Baretta,' " said his longtime umpiring partner Paul Lisacchi. "I was 'Baretta' to him."
Together, the Mutt and Jeff combination of the 6-foot-5-inch Stockman and the much-shorter Lisacchi formed what many consider the best local umpiring team, especially in the 1970s.
"Those were great times," Lisacchi remembered. "We would referee Randy Smith League games at Martin Luther King Park, then take our $10 or $12 and drink it up at the bar across the street."
Of course, not everybody thought Stockman was the greatest.
"He was almost intimidating and he had a wide strike zone," Harry Shaughnessy said with a laugh. Shaughnessy was an infielder at Bishop Neumann High and in local leagues before going off to Western Michigan University and a minor league career that took him as high as the Double-A Texas League.
In softball, Stockman umpired in five national tournaments and one world tournament. On Sept. 23, 1962, he was behind the plate of one of the longest softball tournament games in Clearwater, Fla. The game lasted 7 hours and 42 minutes.
Stockman was no slouch as a basketball official, either. In 2016, Board 53 of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials honored him for his 50 years of service.
As the chief administrator of the Monsignor Martin Association and its roster of schools that once numbered around 20, Stockman was almost a one-man operation running the league out of the Buffalo Diocese headquarters.
Joe Wolf, the retired athletic director at St. Joe's, remembers Stockman from watching him play with a St. Francis de Sales Parochial basketball championship team in the 1940s. He got to know him better in Monsignor Martin athletics.
"He was a strong leader, but a bit of a funny, witty guy," Wolf said. "As the head of the Monsignor Martin leagues, he took care of the scheduling, the assigning of all the officials and settling any disputes that came up."
Stockman downplayed his athletic achievements when he was interviewed by Buffalo News sports reporters for an article about his retirement in 1963.
He was too modest.
Stockman had a record 33-point game for East High against Technical at the 174th Armory in a 1949. He led the Buffalo High school series with 248 points for the season in 13 games. He was a first-team All-High selection on a team that was led by Jim Horne of Emerson, the future University at Buffalo star.
The Eastonian, the 1949 yearbook at East High, said this: "Jerry Stockman, our sterling center, was a popular choice. He not only controlled the backboards in every game, but also led the league in scoring."
Stockman went on to play two seasons at Canisius College. As a sophomore on 1950-51, he scored 37 points in 17 games on a team that included Herm Hedderick, future FBI man Don Hartnett and Amherst town councilman Mike McGuire.
He played again in 1954 on a team led by sophomore Johnny McCarthy and scored 72 points in 12 games.
In between, Stockman was in the Army during the Korean War, serving overseas in Germany.
Legend has it that a request was made to allow time for Stockman to come home on leave for his father's funeral in Buffalo. At first, it was denied, but a local clergyman with influence in the Eisenhower administration intervened. Next thing, Stockman was flown from Germany to Buffalo for the funeral. True or not, Stockman was said to be the lone passenger on the flight to Buffalo and on the return flight to Germany, and pilot and plane crew wondered who their important passenger was.
Of all the things Stockman was, he was a sports official most of all.
"It's not an easy job, but it is a necessary one," he told The News 27 years ago. "An official is like a guardian on the field. They have to make sure everything goes smoothly."
Running things smoothly. That was Jerry Stockman's claim to fame.