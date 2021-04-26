Milt's Memories: Jerry Stockman, umpire and Monsignor Martin leader

Like many others in this time of the Covid-19 pandemic, Stockman's passing on Dec. 21 did not receive a lot of notice. The few who knew of it, heard by word of mouth.

Before email and smartphones, local umpires would learn their game assignments in the Daily Ballcard that was published in the Courier-Express and The Buffalo News. Usually, code or nicknames were used to identify the men in blue.

"Stockman and Barretta" got the most important lead assignments in the Muny AAA League, AAABA and sectional high school and college games.

"Jerry thought I looked like Robert Blake in the television series, 'Baretta,' " said his longtime umpiring partner Paul Lisacchi. "I was 'Baretta' to him."

Together, the Mutt and Jeff combination of the 6-foot-5-inch Stockman and the much-shorter Lisacchi formed what many consider the best local umpiring team, especially in the 1970s.

"Those were great times," Lisacchi remembered. "We would referee Randy Smith League games at Martin Luther King Park, then take our $10 or $12 and drink it up at the bar across the street."

Of course, not everybody thought Stockman was the greatest.