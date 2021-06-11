Milestones are family thing for Gowanda's Miya Scanlan

Milestones are memorable, regardless of where and when they happen for an athlete.
But fate must have been smiling down on Miya Scanlan. The Gowanda senior not only joined the 200-career goals club June 3, but did so on the same Lake Shore field where her older sister, 2017 Tom Borrelli Award winner Shayla, played high school lacrosse and also netted her 200th career goal.
“It was special,” said Scanlan, who used to attend Lake Shore. “It felt great. It was a great accomplishment, and I couldn’t have done it without my team.”
Gowanda won that game 25-13, with Scanlan finishing with nine goals to hit 200 on the nose. According to scoresheets at the Section VI girls lacrosse website, she followed that up with a pair of three-goal games heading into Friday’s clash against Amherst.
While Miya joined her sister in the 200-goal club, it seems like all of the girls lacrosse players in her family have attained some form of milestone during their playing career. Senior and cousin Scotia Snyder surpassed 100 career goals earlier this spring. Another cousin, former Mount St. Mary star Lois Garlow, also is a member of the 200-career goals club.
“We just picked up a stick when we were younger and fell in love with the game,” Scanlan said of the family’s success in the sport. “It takes a lot of practice.”
Scanlan, who holds the state record for goals in a game with 16, will play collegiately at Jacksonville University (Fla.).
New division alignment
Section VI has aligned its girls lacrosse divisions differently than in the past.
Instead of teams being aligned based on school size, they have been assigned as follows:
Section VI champions and runners-up are in in Conference 1. Placement in Conferences 2-4 is based on strength of teams.
For example: Reigning Class A champion Lancaster and runner-up Clarence are in Conference 1, along with Class B stalwarts Frontier and Hamburg, and small schools Amherst, Lake Shore, Gowanda and Eden.
“The new divisions allow us the opportunity to play other teams that we haven't had the space in our schedule to play in the past,” Lancaster coach Julie Buccieri said. “It also allows newer teams to compete against other newer teams, which has allowed them to have competitive games, which, in turn, helps their confidence and commitment going forward.”
Clarence coach Cat Peters said it’s a tough year to evaluate whether this format is good for the sport.
“A lot of teams even struggled to field a team this year,” said Peters, noting the impact of the pandemic. “A lot of coaches canceled their JV program to have enough kids to be on varsity. I don’t think it’s a good year to tell if the new division alignment is successful or not.”