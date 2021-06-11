Milestones are a family thing for Gowanda's Miya Scanlan

Milestones are memorable, regardless of where and when they happen for an athlete.

But fate must have been smiling down on Miya Scanlan. The Gowanda senior not only joined the 200-career goals club June 3, but did so on the same Lake Shore field where her older sister, 2017 Tom Borrelli Award winner Shayla, played high school lacrosse and also netted her 200th career goal.

Lacrosse milestone for Gowanda's Scotia Snyder almost goes unnoticed First-year coach Lottie Gill says Scotia Snyder is so focused on helping Gowanda girls’ lacr…

“It was special,” said Scanlan, who used to attend Lake Shore. “It felt great. It was a great accomplishment, and I couldn’t have done it without my team.”

Gowanda won that game 25-13, with Scanlan finishing with nine goals to hit 200 on the nose. According to scoresheets at the Section VI girls lacrosse website, she followed that up with a pair of three-goal games heading into Friday’s clash against Amherst.

While Miya joined her sister in the 200-goal club, it seems like all of the girls lacrosse players in her family have attained some form of milestone during their playing career. Senior and cousin Scotia Snyder surpassed 100 career goals earlier this spring. Another cousin, former Mount St. Mary star Lois Garlow, also is a member of the 200-career goals club.

Ava Plata delivers in the clutch as Nichols wins MMAA girls lacrosse championship The title is Nichols’ first in its first season in the Monsignor Martin High School Association and fourth postseason championship in its history.