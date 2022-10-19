Mike Thoin registers 300th victory in St. Joe's soccer win over St. Mary's

Maybe it made sense that Mike Thoin’s 300th victory as coach of St. Joe’s soccer came amid the wind and rain Tuesday.

The Marauders earned a 3-0 victory against St. Mary’s to move to 11-5-1 on the season.

“That win during a miserable weather day was just a small glimpse of the mental toughness and high expectations that Coach and his staff has instilled in their student athletes,” St. Joe’s athletic director Brian Anken said Wednesday.

Thoin’s teams, in his 23 seasons, have won 10 Monsignor Martin regular-season championships and 13 playoff titles.

“I’ve been blessed to have many, many great young men and families to work with over the years,” he said. “It has been a joy to be able to do what I enjoy doing and have some success to go with it along the way.”

On Tuesday, Daniel Donovan had two goals and Steven Varallo had one. Assists were credited to Owen Christiano and John Grable.

St. Joe’s ends the regular season Thursday against Bishop Timon-St. Jude before the playoffs begin.

“We are very proud of all the tremendous accomplishments coach Thoin has had throughout his tenure as our head coach,” Anken said. “He runs a great program in every sense of the word. In addition to the remarkable success his teams have each year athletically, their success academically – they are consistently ranking as one of our top team GPAs each year — speaks volumes about coach Thoin’s values as an educator.”

Football schedule change

Due to a conflict with the Bills practice schedule, the schedule for the Section VI football championships at Highmark Stadium has been modified.

A tripleheader is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, with the Class D final at 3 p.m., the C final at 6 p.m. and the A final at 9 p.m. Two games are set for Friday, Nov. 11, with the B final at 5 p.m. and the AA final at 8 p.m.

Rankings note

Bennett football, which was ranked No. 10 in Class AA in the state last week, has fallen from the New York State Sportswriters Association rankings after the team was forced to forfeit six games for using an ineligible player.

Bennett beat Niagara Falls last Friday and is 1-6 with a game remaining Saturday against Hutch Tech. The Tigers are likely to be the No. 3 seed in the Class AA playoffs.

Field hockey seeds to come

Akron beat Barker, 2-0, on Tuesday to win its third consecutive Niagara Orleans championship in field hockey.

The Tigers move to 12-0 in league play and 12-1 overall, with the one loss coming to Nichols.

Nevada Bergman scored in the first quarter with an assist from Lacey Berghorn and Sophia Jones scored with an assist to Bergman in the fourth quarter.

Akron is the top scoring team in Section VI, by far, with 86 goals and the team has allowed just three goals in its 12 victories.

Seedings for the sectional field hockey tournament are expected to be released Thursday, with the top seeds in each class already locked up. Undefeated Clarence will be the top seed in Class A, Iroquois in Class B and Akron in Class C. Tournament play is scheduled to begin Friday with Class B pre-quarterfinals, with play continuing Monday in all three classes.

Clarence completed a 15-0 regular season Wednesday with a 7-0 victory against Eden. Natalie Myslinski had two goals and Elle Ridge had a goal and two assists.

Snyder commits

Former St. Joseph’s lacrosse attack Noah Snyder has committed to Marquette, he announced Tuesday.

Snyder played at St. Joe’s as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to the Westtown School in Pennsylvania. He reclassified to take his sophomore year again and is now a member of the Class of 2024, with two seasons to play.

Snyder is originally from the Cattaraugus Reservation in Irving and moved to Getzville in middle school.

Zacher to Brown

Hockey goaltender Lawton Zacher, a 2022 Nichols School graduate, has committed to Brown University.

Zacher is currently in his first season in the North American Hockey League with the Minot (S.D.) Minotaurs. He has a 6-1 record in seven starts with a .947 save percentage, tops among rookies, and a 1.57 goals against average.