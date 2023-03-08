During the ebbs and flow of a game, it’s all about who can make a big play to swing momentum in their favor and capitalize on it.

In the Section VI Class B girls basketball championship game, that happened at the 6:28 mark of the fourth quarter when junior Mia Vannelli dove for a loose ball in front of Southwestern’s bench and called time out.

The Wildcats (23-2) were up by six points when time was called. They went on an 18-6 run to put away the game, winning 72-54 and advancing to the Far West Regional for the first time in program history.

"That was huge," Depew coach McKenzie Bezon said. "We're always preaching about getting 50-50 balls, and that was grit right there, and we had to out grit them."

Fittingly, Vannelli scored 12 of Depew’s 20 fourth-quarter points. The Stony Brook softball commit ended the game matching her season high of 29 points, shooting 12 of 14 from the floor and going 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. She also finished with nine rebounds and four steals.

“This is a great feeling,” Vannelli said. “We just had to pass and cut and pass and drive. We had to execute the fundamentals.”

As Vannelli was a two-way threat, she shared the scoring load with senior Kaylee Krysztof, a Binghamton signee, and Depew’s all-time leading scorer. She recorded her second double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 assists. From the field, Krysztof shot 5 of 16, including 2 of 7 on 3-pointers, and made all five of her free throws.

“This is a great moment for us to play in this game and win it,” Krysztof said. “It's great to advance and have a chance at advancing to states. We just had to keep pushing the ball and push them to make them tired, and, eventually, it was going to open up for us."

Southwestern's offense ran through junior Reece Beaver. She scored a team-high 28 points on 12 of 24 shooting, 4 of 10 from three, and had four assists. Beaver guarded Krysztof the entire game.

“We had to take away her drive,” Bezon said. “She’s a phenomenal driver and phenomenal shooter. She was really dissecting our screening action in the beginning, and we tried to really beat her at that."

When the final horn sounded, Krysztof and Vannelli shared an embrace on the court after hugging their teammates and Bezon. Their embrace lasted about 10 seconds as Vannelli hugged and picked up Krysztof.

"This means so much," Bezon said. "The girls deserve this and have worked their butt off all year. I'm super happy for them."

After Depew’s victory against Lewiston-Porter in the Section VI Class B1 final, Krysztof said, ”every game after this is a bonus, and we’ll go as far as we can go.” With the Wildcats reaching new heights, the greatest scorer in Depew history is three wins shy of leading the school to its first state championship in boys or girls basketball.

"It's a surreal feeling," Krysztof said. "Never made it this far in Depew women's basketball history. It's amazing, and it hasn't hit me that we're here."

Depew will face Section V’s Waterloo at 5 p.m. at Buffalo State University on Saturday.

Southwestern ended the season 17-6.