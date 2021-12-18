Memories of Dick Gallagher take spotlight at WNY HS Sports Football Awards Banquet

Gallagher’s twin brother, Bob, was not able to attend due to a family Christmas get-together but did leave some final words via the program.

“If Dick were present today, he would say to all the awardees to remember that as you start various chapters in your lives, you will encounter many challenges throughout your career,” Bob Gallagher wrote. “Lead your life with passion, perseverance and positivity. God has blessed you with many talents and do not ever forget where you came from. Always be grateful to your family, coaches and teachers.”

Among those honored at the banquet included members of The Buffalo News’ All-Western New York first team and the Dick Gallagher Player of the Year, Jamestown’s Jaylen Butera; the All-WNY Academic Team by the Western New York Amateur Football Alliance and the postseason MVPs for the Section VI and Monsignor Martin tournaments. Mary Margaret Johnson from WIVB-TV captured the Allen Wilson Media Award named in honor of the late Buffalo News sports reporter.

Wolf said the plan is to keep the banquet going in the future. Saturday was for honoring area football stars and Gallagher, the man who created a stage for them to receive their due.