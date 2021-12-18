Memories of Dick Gallagher take spotlight at WNY HS Sports Football Awards Banquet

The Western New York High School Sports Football Awards Banquet returned from hiatus with one exception – it did so without its founder.
But folks in attendance at Classics V Banquet and Conference Center were reminded that this event still is Dick Gallagher’s, from his image gracing the cover of the luncheon program to the in-memory centerpiece story recapping his life’s work. Organizers officially dedicated Saturday’s awards banquet in Amherst to him.
This was the first time in 38 years of the football awards banquet that the area’s best student-athletes, teams and coaches were honored for achievements from the just-completed season without Gallagher speaking at the podium, without Gallagher greeting guests, without Gallagher posing for photos, without Gallagher thanking a reporter for having the passion to cover high school sports.
Gallagher, the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer and longtime advocate for high school sports, died following a long battle with an illness in June 2020.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there wasn’t a football awards banquet to honor lads who participated in the abbreviated 2020 Fall II season last spring.
Saluting Western New York's best in the Fall 2021 high school football season.
A full 2021 campaign marked the return of the luncheon, as friends and associates of Gallagher joined forces to organize Saturday’s show which kept his memory alive by continuing to honor the area’s best football players from large and small schools.
The banquet still was about honoring kids for doing great things, but it still proved to be emotional for those who knew Gallagher.
“He’s missing here today, it absolutely is emotional,” said John Murphy, the voice of the Buffalo Bills who has served as master of ceremonies at each banquet since its inception.
“He was the man in charge here,” Murphy said. “From start to finish it was all his show. It looks a lot and feels a lot like the previous 37 banquets, but he’s missed. He was the main character in all of this.”
Mike Masters paused before attempting to answer the question. The director for Cross Training Athletics and former high school football coach was trying to find the right words when he realized there is no way to quantify the late Dick Gallagher’s importance to the community and the Western New York scholastic sports scene. “Dick Gallagher, his reach is beyond
Those who picked up the torch for organizing/sponsoring the banquet included former Lancaster football coach and athletic director Len Jankiewicz, Connolly Cup Committee Chairman Dennis Sarow, WNY Athletics founder Frank Wolf, Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant owner Dennis DiPaolo, the Jolly Boys, WNY Amateur Football Alliance, Cross Training Athletics and The Buffalo News.
“The awards event was a great salute and tribute to an irreplaceable advocate for high school student-athletes in Western New York,” Jankiewicz said. “He did it for 37 years his way. Today was in his honor.”
The estimated 400 in attendance gave a standing ovation to honor Gallagher near the conclusion of the program.
Gallagher’s twin brother, Bob, was not able to attend due to a family Christmas get-together but did leave some final words via the program.
“If Dick were present today, he would say to all the awardees to remember that as you start various chapters in your lives, you will encounter many challenges throughout your career,” Bob Gallagher wrote. “Lead your life with passion, perseverance and positivity. God has blessed you with many talents and do not ever forget where you came from. Always be grateful to your family, coaches and teachers.”
Among those honored at the banquet included members of The Buffalo News’ All-Western New York first team and the Dick Gallagher Player of the Year, Jamestown’s Jaylen Butera; the All-WNY Academic Team by the Western New York Amateur Football Alliance and the postseason MVPs for the Section VI and Monsignor Martin tournaments. Mary Margaret Johnson from WIVB-TV captured the Allen Wilson Media Award named in honor of the late Buffalo News sports reporter.
Butera, a rare talent blessed with exceptional speed and size, took over games on offense, defense and special teams. He saved some of his best rushing performances for the playoffs.
Wolf said the plan is to keep the banquet going in the future. Saturday was for honoring area football stars and Gallagher, the man who created a stage for them to receive their due.
“Reporters like me have an appreciation for Western New York sports because of the passion Dick had for so many years,” said Jenna Callari, sports reporter for WKBW-TV.