Megan Jackson's goal lifts Williamsville South to Section VI Class B field hockey championship

Megan Jackson streaked across the Spartans emblem at midfield, hurled her stick like a javelin, and crashed into the padded embrace of Shelby Edwards.
“I got a little too excited,” Jackson said later, “and started celebrating with five seconds left.”
Teammates ran to join the huddle after the horn as Williamsville South celebrated its first Section VI field hockey championship since 2008. Jackson scored the winning goal and Edwards made seven saves for the shutout in a 1-0 win Tuesday over Iroquois for the Class B crown.
“It really felt good to see everyone come rushing at me at the end,” Edwards said. “We honestly didn’t think at the beginning of the season we could make it this far. But we put in the work during practices and it really paid off.”
Usually the visitor when making the five-mile trip up Evans Street to Hopkins Road, the Billies were crisp in their home whites for the title tilt at Williamsville North.
“It is somewhat of a home-field advantage,” South coach Mary Ferenczy said. “It’s just the other side of town. So it feels great to do it for the first time on this nice turf facility at North.”
Playing on the same field where Iroquois beat Williamsville South for the girls soccer title Saturday, the ECIC division champion and No. 1 seed Billies (13-4) shut out the second-seeded Chiefs (12-7) for the second time this season.
“They beat up on us pretty bad in the regular season,” said Pete Tonsoline, the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame coach from Iroquois. “It was 2-0, but they controlled the game.
“This one was back and forth and we played much better. They are a very good team. They have been great all season long. They have a lot of firepower. But we played them pretty even.”
Jackson scored the game’s only goal off a penalty corner with 8:42 remaining in the second quarter. Olivia Lorenzo received a pass from Victoria Burget near the goal crease, reverse pivoted, and backhanded the ball to the left side of the net for Jackson to tap-in.
South pushed hard for a second goal, but could not put another past Iroquois goaltender Hayden Herbold, who stopped 13 shots. The Billies had a 13-7 advantage in corners.
A five-minute penalty in the fourth quarter put the Billies on defense to preserve the victory.
“Our defense carried the game,” Jackson said.
“Olivia Ruggiero really stabilized our defense,” Ferenczy said. “Ella Michalski was also fantastic. Shelby was right in tune as to what was going on.
“In a one-goal game, you always want a little bit more. We continued to battle. That big call went against us and playing shorthanded really took us out of our game plan. I’m glad the girls worked through adversity and as a team to pull out the victory.”
Tonsoline was proud of the postseason performance of his team with six seniors. Iroquois beat Starpoint 1-0 in double overtime in the semifinals, while Williamsville South won 3-0 against rival East.
“I thought that if we could make it to the sectional final with this young team, that would be an accomplishment,” Tonsoline said. “We had a lot of sophomores out there.”
With 13 seniors on the South squad, “you would want to think that this would be the year,” Ferenczy said. “But we never took anything for granted and kept working one game at a time. We didn’t look ahead of the quarters or the semis, and now on to regionals.”
South moves on to the Far West Regional round of the state tournament, meeting the winner of Wednesday’s game between Vestal (Section IV) and Pittsford Mendon (V) on Saturday at Pittsford Sutherland.
“I think they will do well,” Tonsoline said. “I don’t know that we could’ve weathered the storm against the big dogs down there yet. We are a year or two away from that. But South, they are there. They have the maturity, and they have the firepower on offense.”