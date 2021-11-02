Megan Jackson's goal lifts Williamsville South to Section VI Class B field hockey championship

Megan Jackson streaked across the Spartans emblem at midfield, hurled her stick like a javelin, and crashed into the padded embrace of Shelby Edwards.

“I got a little too excited,” Jackson said later, “and started celebrating with five seconds left.”

Teammates ran to join the huddle after the horn as Williamsville South celebrated its first Section VI field hockey championship since 2008. Jackson scored the winning goal and Edwards made seven saves for the shutout in a 1-0 win Tuesday over Iroquois for the Class B crown.

“It really felt good to see everyone come rushing at me at the end,” Edwards said. “We honestly didn’t think at the beginning of the season we could make it this far. But we put in the work during practices and it really paid off.”

Usually the visitor when making the five-mile trip up Evans Street to Hopkins Road, the Billies were crisp in their home whites for the title tilt at Williamsville North.

“It is somewhat of a home-field advantage,” South coach Mary Ferenczy said. “It’s just the other side of town. So it feels great to do it for the first time on this nice turf facility at North.”