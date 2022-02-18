 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet the All-WNY Scholar-Athlete winners for Fall 2021
Meet the All-WNY Scholar-Athlete winners for Fall 2021

  • Updated
Buffalo Seminary's Lauren Levy is an All-WNY Scholar-Athlete for the Fall 2021 season.

The 2021 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete Fall sports team consists of 170 winners and 1,096 honorable mentions.

To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and been a starter or significant player in their fall sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools and the selections are made by the committee.

Here are honorable mention selections listed alphabetically. More information on the program can be found at section6.e1b.org.

The honorable mentions are listed here.

AKRON

John Chubb, Boys Cross Country

Lauren Wagner, Girls Cross Country 

ALDEN 

Kailey Gaffney, Girls Swimming 

Lexie Hillman, Girls Cross Country

Caleigh Hoerner, Girls Soccer 

Kyle Urban, Boys Cross Country 

ALLEGANY LIMESTONE

Jacob Brink, Boys Cross Country

Nathaniel Harrington, Football 

AMHERST

Katelynn Banning, Field Hockey 

Max Hodin, Boys Soccer

Olivia Hoppe-Spink, Girls Soccer 

BARKER

Zachary Hill, Football

BUFFALO SEMINARY

Lauren Levy, Girls Swimming 

Aubrey Schmidt, Girls Golf 

BURGARD 

Ndayishimye Nzabinesha, Boys Soccer 

CANISIUS

Tyler Baker, Football 

Josh Fillion, Football 

Victor Mazzara, Boys Soccer 

CITY HONORS

Catherine Stephens, Girls Soccer

Avery White, Girls Tennis 

CLARENCE

Abigail Bishara, Girls Soccer

Taylor Denall, Girls Volleyball

Madison Enser, Girls Tennis 

Marissa Faso, Field Hockey 

Ethan Heleba, Boys Volleyball

Victoria Leach, Girls Golf 

Julia McLaughlin, Girls Swimming 

William Wisnoski, Boys Cross Country 

CLEVELAND HILL

Adrianna Brooks, Girls Volleyball 

Maria Lesser, Girls Cross Country

DEPEW

Haylie Petyk, Girls Golf 

EAST AURORA

Connor Dziulko, Boys Soccer

Dylan Fee, Girls Tennis 

Grace Kwitek, Girls Swimming 

Lila Sorgi, Girls Soccer 

Pierce Ticen, Boys Cross Country

EDEN

Brianna Rigley, Girls Volleyball Eden

ELLICOTTVILLE

Elsa Woodarek, Girls Soccer 

FALCONER

Joe Krenzer, Boys Cross Country 

FREDONIA

Victoria Spacciapolli, Girls Swimming 

Trevor Persch, Boys Soccer 

FRONTIER

Cailey Burke, Gymnastics 

Jack Novak, Football 

Emily Shaver, Girls Soccer

GRAND ISLAND

Kiersten Brown, Girls Tennis 

Justin Horvath, Football 

Jacob Jayme, Boys Soccer

Riley Joseph, Girls Cross Country 

Abishek Selvakumar, Boys Soccer

Tereska Sorel, Girls Volleyball 

HAMBURG

Andrew Takacs, Football 

HOLLAND

Ava Linder, Girls Soccer 

Meghan Marthia, Girls Volleyball

Abigail Neitch, Field Hockey 

IROQUOIS

Trey Kleitz, Football 

Nicole Kuehner, Girls Cross Country

Ashley Pitz, Field Hockey 

JAMESTOWN

Cecelia Eklum, Girls Tennis

Rylie Loomis, Girls Volleyball

Nick Miraglia, Football 

Jaymin Morano, Boys Cross Country 

KENMORE EAST

Spencer Raybuck, Boys Soccer 

Andrew Roland, Boys Cross Country

Aydan Schultz, Football

Grace Wilkinson, Cheerleading 

KENMORE WEST

Emilie Cranston, Girls Soccer 

Jason Vullo, Boys Soccer 

LAKE SHORE

Hailey Kliszak, Girls Cross Country

LANCASTER

Madeline Andrus, Girls Volleyball 

Sophia Brown, Girls Golf 

Brooke Grazen, Girls Soccer 

Joseph Podraza, Football 

Ryan Sand, Boys Soccer 

Meadow Shields, Field Hockey

Tyler Walker, Boys Golf 

Dean Wendel, Boys Volleyball 

Lauren Weydig, Girls Swimming

Zachary Winnicki, Boys Cross Country 

LEWISTON-PORTER

Joshua Long, Boys Soccer

Maya Marcyan, Girls Swimming

Dominic Townsend, Boys Golf 

Sarah Woods, Girls Soccer 

LOCKPORT

Bella Pfohl, Girls Soccer 

Ashley Smith, Girls Tennis

MARYVALE 

Kevin Jobity, Football 

Sonya Strong, Girls Swimming 

Sarah Wrzos, Girls Soccer 

MEDINA

Dakota Alexander, Field Hockey 

MOUNT MERCY

Mya Wood, Girls Soccer

MOUNT ST. MARY'S

Claire Ginnane, Girls Cross Country 

Zorianna Menclewicz, Girls Swimming

NARDIN

Meredith Donahue, Girls Soccer 

Mary Katherine Hartigan, Girls Cross Country

Heidi Khuu, Girls Cross Country 

Kelly Kubiak, Girls Swimming 

Amie Scherrer, Girls Golf

NEWFANE 

Angelina DiTullio, Girls Soccer 

Trevor Lange, Boys Cross Country

Regan Luce, Cheerleading 

NIAGARA FALLS

Aidan Robins, Boys Golf 

NIAGARA WHEATFIELD

Ryan DeVald, Boys Soccer

Dylon Klidonas, Boys Volleyball 

Kelsey Tylec, Girls Volleyball 

Morgan Vittum, Girls Cross Country

NICHOLS 

Lyla Allen, Field Hockey

Emily Allen, Field Hockey 

Thomas Enstice, Boys Soccer 

Mirann Gacioch, Girls Soccer 

Gretchen Gwitt, Girls Swimming 

Rohan Iyer, Boys Golf

NORTH TONAWANDA 

Arianna Bork, Girls Soccer North Tonawanda

Lucas Matyevich, Boys Golf North Tonawanda

Megan Orlowski, Girls Volleyball North Tonawanda

Matthew Willard, Football North Tonawanda

OLEAN 

Maryam Mirza, Girls Cross Country Olean

Alexis Trietley, Girls Swimming Olean

ORCHARD PARK

Kelly Barnes, Girls Tennis 

Emily Blake, Girls Swimming 

Emma Eisenhauer, Girls Cross Country 

Mara Keats, Girls Volleyball 

Zachary Lippitt, Boys Volleyball 

Kegan Mancabelli, Football 

Michael Robertson, Boys Golf 

PARK SCHOOL

Elijah Bader-Gregory, Boys Golf

PIONEER

Aidan Ameis, Boys Soccer 

Jack Buncy, Football 

PORTVILLE

Kylie Blessing, Girls Volleyball 

Kyle Mathes, Boys Soccer 

ROY-HART

Zackary Livergood, Boys Soccer

Brooke Livergood, Girls Soccer

SACRED HEART 

Isabella Allen, Girls Volleyball 

Ellie Parkes, Girls Soccer 

SILVER CREEK

Jade Bouvier, Girls Soccer

SOUTHWESTERN

Melissa DeVore, Girls Soccer

Ethan Luce, Boys Cross Country

Hiba Munir, Girls Tennis 

ST. FRANCIS

Andrew Allen, Boys Soccer 

Ryan Mahoney, Boys Soccer

Joseph Pivarunus, Boys Cross Country 

ST. JOE'S

Antonio D'Aloisio, Boys Golf 

William Rahill, Football

ST. MARY'S

Jordan Hummel, Girls Volleyball

Hailey Miller, Girls Soccer 

STARPOINT

Nate Adams, Boys Cross Country

Morgan Bennett, Girls Volleyball 

Lindsey Blount, Field Hockey 

Emma Nesbit, Girls Tennis 

Chloe Waugh, Girls Swimming 

SWEET HOME

Angela Carter, Cheerleading 

Zachary Collins, Boys Soccer 

Erika Edholm, Girls Volleyball 

Chet Palmer, Boys Volleyball 

Shannon Sullivan, Girls Cross Country 

Sophia Vadnais, Field Hockey 

TONAWANDA

Abigail Opalinski, Girls Soccer

WEST SENECA EAST 

Derek Hamm, Football 

WEST SENECA WEST

Lauren Billi, Field Hockey 

Madison Ludwick, Cheerleading 

Noah Petrik, Boys Volleyball 

Isaiah Simmons, Football 

WILLIAMSVILLE EAST

Benjamin Eckhardt, Boys Volleyball

Helene Olsen, Girls Soccer

Mary Ryan, Gymnastics 

Marisa Swiatek, Girls Cross Country 

Luke Weber, Boys Soccer 

Kevin Zhao, Boys Golf 

WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH

Alex Faulhaber, Boys Volleyball 

WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH

Guillermo Freeburg, Boys Soccer

Ryan King, Boys Cross Country 

Lauren Montgomery, Field Hockey 

Matthew Murphy, Football 

WILSON

Kaelin Faery, Girls Soccer

Lilly Fuller-Delmont, Cheerleading 

Samantha Herlan, Girls Volleyball 

Evan Mahar, Football

