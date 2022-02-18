Meet the All-WNY Scholar-Athlete winners for Fall 2021

The 2021 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete Fall sports team consists of 170 winners and 1,096 honorable mentions.
To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and been a starter or significant player in their fall sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools and the selections are made by the committee.
Here are honorable mention selections listed alphabetically. More information on the program can be found at section6.e1b.org.
The honorable mentions are listed here.
AKRON
John Chubb, Boys Cross Country
Lauren Wagner, Girls Cross Country
ALDEN
Kailey Gaffney, Girls Swimming
Lexie Hillman, Girls Cross Country
Caleigh Hoerner, Girls Soccer
Kyle Urban, Boys Cross Country
ALLEGANY LIMESTONE
Jacob Brink, Boys Cross Country
Nathaniel Harrington, Football
AMHERST
Katelynn Banning, Field Hockey
Max Hodin, Boys Soccer
Olivia Hoppe-Spink, Girls Soccer
BARKER
Zachary Hill, Football
BUFFALO SEMINARY
Lauren Levy, Girls Swimming
Aubrey Schmidt, Girls Golf
BURGARD
Ndayishimye Nzabinesha, Boys Soccer
CANISIUS
Tyler Baker, Football
Josh Fillion, Football
Victor Mazzara, Boys Soccer
CITY HONORS
Catherine Stephens, Girls Soccer
Avery White, Girls Tennis
CLARENCE
Abigail Bishara, Girls Soccer
Taylor Denall, Girls Volleyball
Madison Enser, Girls Tennis
Marissa Faso, Field Hockey
Ethan Heleba, Boys Volleyball
Victoria Leach, Girls Golf
Julia McLaughlin, Girls Swimming
William Wisnoski, Boys Cross Country
CLEVELAND HILL
Adrianna Brooks, Girls Volleyball
Maria Lesser, Girls Cross Country
DEPEW
Haylie Petyk, Girls Golf
EAST AURORA
Connor Dziulko, Boys Soccer
Dylan Fee, Girls Tennis
Grace Kwitek, Girls Swimming
Lila Sorgi, Girls Soccer
Pierce Ticen, Boys Cross Country
EDEN
Brianna Rigley, Girls Volleyball Eden
ELLICOTTVILLE
Elsa Woodarek, Girls Soccer
FALCONER
Joe Krenzer, Boys Cross Country
FREDONIA
Victoria Spacciapolli, Girls Swimming
Trevor Persch, Boys Soccer
FRONTIER
Cailey Burke, Gymnastics
Jack Novak, Football
Emily Shaver, Girls Soccer
GRAND ISLAND
Kiersten Brown, Girls Tennis
Justin Horvath, Football
Jacob Jayme, Boys Soccer
Riley Joseph, Girls Cross Country
Abishek Selvakumar, Boys Soccer
Tereska Sorel, Girls Volleyball
HAMBURG
Andrew Takacs, Football
HOLLAND
Ava Linder, Girls Soccer
Meghan Marthia, Girls Volleyball
Abigail Neitch, Field Hockey
IROQUOIS
Trey Kleitz, Football
Nicole Kuehner, Girls Cross Country
Ashley Pitz, Field Hockey
JAMESTOWN
Cecelia Eklum, Girls Tennis
Rylie Loomis, Girls Volleyball
Nick Miraglia, Football
Jaymin Morano, Boys Cross Country
KENMORE EAST
Spencer Raybuck, Boys Soccer
Andrew Roland, Boys Cross Country
Aydan Schultz, Football
Grace Wilkinson, Cheerleading
KENMORE WEST
Emilie Cranston, Girls Soccer
Jason Vullo, Boys Soccer
LAKE SHORE
Hailey Kliszak, Girls Cross Country
LANCASTER
Madeline Andrus, Girls Volleyball
Sophia Brown, Girls Golf
Brooke Grazen, Girls Soccer
Joseph Podraza, Football
Ryan Sand, Boys Soccer
Meadow Shields, Field Hockey
Tyler Walker, Boys Golf
Dean Wendel, Boys Volleyball
Lauren Weydig, Girls Swimming
Zachary Winnicki, Boys Cross Country
LEWISTON-PORTER
Joshua Long, Boys Soccer
Maya Marcyan, Girls Swimming
Dominic Townsend, Boys Golf
Sarah Woods, Girls Soccer
LOCKPORT
Bella Pfohl, Girls Soccer
Ashley Smith, Girls Tennis
MARYVALE
Kevin Jobity, Football
Sonya Strong, Girls Swimming
Sarah Wrzos, Girls Soccer
MEDINA
Dakota Alexander, Field Hockey
MOUNT MERCY
Mya Wood, Girls Soccer
MOUNT ST. MARY'S
Claire Ginnane, Girls Cross Country
Zorianna Menclewicz, Girls Swimming
NARDIN
Meredith Donahue, Girls Soccer
Mary Katherine Hartigan, Girls Cross Country
Heidi Khuu, Girls Cross Country
Kelly Kubiak, Girls Swimming
Amie Scherrer, Girls Golf
NEWFANE
Angelina DiTullio, Girls Soccer
Trevor Lange, Boys Cross Country
Regan Luce, Cheerleading
NIAGARA FALLS
Aidan Robins, Boys Golf
NIAGARA WHEATFIELD
Ryan DeVald, Boys Soccer
Dylon Klidonas, Boys Volleyball
Kelsey Tylec, Girls Volleyball
Morgan Vittum, Girls Cross Country
NICHOLS
Lyla Allen, Field Hockey
Emily Allen, Field Hockey
Thomas Enstice, Boys Soccer
Mirann Gacioch, Girls Soccer
Gretchen Gwitt, Girls Swimming
Rohan Iyer, Boys Golf
NORTH TONAWANDA
Arianna Bork, Girls Soccer North Tonawanda
Lucas Matyevich, Boys Golf North Tonawanda
Megan Orlowski, Girls Volleyball North Tonawanda
Matthew Willard, Football North Tonawanda
OLEAN
Maryam Mirza, Girls Cross Country Olean
Alexis Trietley, Girls Swimming Olean
ORCHARD PARK
Kelly Barnes, Girls Tennis
Emily Blake, Girls Swimming
Emma Eisenhauer, Girls Cross Country
Mara Keats, Girls Volleyball
Zachary Lippitt, Boys Volleyball
Kegan Mancabelli, Football
Michael Robertson, Boys Golf
PARK SCHOOL
Elijah Bader-Gregory, Boys Golf
PIONEER
Aidan Ameis, Boys Soccer
Jack Buncy, Football
PORTVILLE
Kylie Blessing, Girls Volleyball
Kyle Mathes, Boys Soccer
ROY-HART
Zackary Livergood, Boys Soccer
Brooke Livergood, Girls Soccer
SACRED HEART
Isabella Allen, Girls Volleyball
Ellie Parkes, Girls Soccer
SILVER CREEK
Jade Bouvier, Girls Soccer
SOUTHWESTERN
Melissa DeVore, Girls Soccer
Ethan Luce, Boys Cross Country
Hiba Munir, Girls Tennis
ST. FRANCIS
Andrew Allen, Boys Soccer
Ryan Mahoney, Boys Soccer
Joseph Pivarunus, Boys Cross Country
ST. JOE'S
Antonio D'Aloisio, Boys Golf
William Rahill, Football
ST. MARY'S
Jordan Hummel, Girls Volleyball
Hailey Miller, Girls Soccer
STARPOINT
Nate Adams, Boys Cross Country
Morgan Bennett, Girls Volleyball
Lindsey Blount, Field Hockey
Emma Nesbit, Girls Tennis
Chloe Waugh, Girls Swimming
SWEET HOME
Angela Carter, Cheerleading
Zachary Collins, Boys Soccer
Erika Edholm, Girls Volleyball
Chet Palmer, Boys Volleyball
Shannon Sullivan, Girls Cross Country
Sophia Vadnais, Field Hockey
TONAWANDA
Abigail Opalinski, Girls Soccer
WEST SENECA EAST
Derek Hamm, Football
WEST SENECA WEST
Lauren Billi, Field Hockey
Madison Ludwick, Cheerleading
Noah Petrik, Boys Volleyball
Isaiah Simmons, Football
WILLIAMSVILLE EAST
Benjamin Eckhardt, Boys Volleyball
Helene Olsen, Girls Soccer
Mary Ryan, Gymnastics
Marisa Swiatek, Girls Cross Country
Luke Weber, Boys Soccer
Kevin Zhao, Boys Golf
WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH
Alex Faulhaber, Boys Volleyball
WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH
Guillermo Freeburg, Boys Soccer
Ryan King, Boys Cross Country
Lauren Montgomery, Field Hockey
Matthew Murphy, Football
WILSON
Kaelin Faery, Girls Soccer
Lilly Fuller-Delmont, Cheerleading
Samantha Herlan, Girls Volleyball
Evan Mahar, Football